Google: Google says AI is too important to regulate





On Friday, Google released a white paper outlining its proposals on policy issues for advancing responsible AI. In a blog post, the company said AI is too important to regulate.

Kent Walker, global president of Google & Alphabet, said in a blog post: “Calls to halt technological progress will be unsuccessful and ineffective, miss out on the great benefits of AI, and leave behind those who embrace its potential. There is a risk of taking it,” he said. director.

Walker said a broader effort across governments, businesses, universities and others is needed to translate technological breakthroughs into broader benefits while mitigating risks. Walker said that individual practices, common industry standards and sound government policies are essential to successfully harnessing AI.

In its whitepaper, Google said it encouraged governments to focus on three key areas: unlocking opportunities, promoting accountability, and strengthening security.

“AI-enabled economies will experience significant growth and overwhelm rivals that have lagged behind. It will help us improve productivity in the face of growing challenges for our customers,” said Walker.

Find stories that interest you. It also promises to give a boost to both. To do this, Walker urges policymakers to invest in innovation and competitiveness, promote legal frameworks that support responsible AI innovation, and prepare the workforce for AI-driven career change. asked.

“For example, the government will consider basic AI research through national laboratories and research institutes, and policies that support responsible AI development, such as privacy laws that protect personal information and enable reliable cross-border data flow. ) and promote continuing education and upskilling programs, research on the cross-border mobility of key talent, and the evolving future of work,” he said.

At the same time, he said AI systems could amplify current social problems such as misinformation, discrimination and tool misuse if AI is not developed and deployed responsibly.

Some challenges will require fundamental research to better understand the benefits and risks of AI and how to manage them, while others will require fundamental research to ensure responsible AI progress, he said. He said risk-based regulation would be needed and eventually some issues would require new institutions and institutions.

“For example, big companies could come together to form the Global Forum on AI (GFAI), building on precedents like the Global Internet Forum Against Terrorism (GIFCT). International collaboration will also be essential to develop a common policy approach “with values ​​and avoiding fragmentation,” he said.

Walker further said AI will have important implications for global security and stability. Generative AI can help create (but identify and track) misinformation, misinformation, and manipulated media. AI-based security research is driving a new generation of cyber defenses through advanced security operations and threat intelligence, but AI-generated exploits could also enable adversaries to launch more sophisticated cyberattacks. I have.

He said it is important to put in place technical and commercial guardrails to prevent malicious use of AI, and work collaboratively to deal with the bad guys.

“The government will not allow certain uses of AI-powered software to be viewed as security risks, or specific groups that support AI-related research and development in ways that could threaten global security,” he said. trade control policies should be considered.”

Walker concluded that a policy agenda centered around the pillars of opportunity, responsibility and security will unlock the benefits of AI and ensure that they are shared by all.

“As I have said before, AI is too important to be regulated, and too important to be regulated well. As far as the AI ​​Risk Management Framework goes, we are encouraged to see that governments around the world are committed to appropriate policy frameworks for these new technologies, and we look forward to supporting their efforts.” said he.

Just over a week ago, at Google’s annual developer conference, CEO Sundar Pichai said the growth of AI was about as big a technological change as we’ve seen. And while he spoke extensively about being bold in his approach to generative AI, he also emphasized the need to be accountable.

He said that we are at a tipping point and that while we can vastly improve the lives of billions of people, help businesses thrive and grow, and help society answer its toughest questions, AI He reiterated the need to be fully aware of the risks and challenges involved. .

