Why Orlando was built with a 3D map of the area





The City of Orlando offers more than just theme parks and tourism, with a virtual representation of the 800-square-mile city and surrounding neighborhoods designed to help establish the region as an emerging technology hub. We want to remind people that there is something that can be done.

City officials partnered with video game platform Unity to develop a 3D map as a means of showcasing the area to businesses looking to relocate. City officials are also considering using the technology for everything from climate crisis preparedness to plans to build cell phone towers.

Traditionally, when we had a company come to Orlando for inspection, we would show them a very long PowerPoint with all sorts of data points and information. I think it’s probably the equivalent of 80 slides. Said. During the pandemic, we started thinking and rethinking how we can leverage technology and what we can do to make it different. [from] Like any other community, we make the presentation process more engaging.

Juan Fernando Santos, senior vice president of brand experience and innovation at the Tavistock Group, which oversees an associated digital twin model focused on the Lake Nona region, describes the project as a real-life version of the classic city-planning game SimCity. , but was for planning new developments. project.

The project comes as digital twins, or virtual replicas of physical assets, are becoming an increasingly popular way for businesses and other organizations to model everything from employee training to engineering simulations. was broken.

Orlando officials, whose city was transformed by the 1960s space race and the founding of Walt Disney World, said the city was already well positioned to adopt the technology. Using virtual simulations to model space and military scenarios has become a center for this kind of technology, Santos said, with the city calling itself the world’s model, simulation and training center.

Keeping up with innovative technologies that transform business

The modeling, simulation and training aspects have been around for years, Mayor Buddy Dyer told Tech Brew.

Martinez said the Orlando Economic Partnership has spent more than $1 million on building virtual representations using the Unity platform. But city officials hope that the ability to model assets such as telecommunications towers and power lines, as well as hurricane preparedness, will pay off thanks to the integration of various data layers into maps.

Extending the digital twin phase and starting to layer more data with more partners on board until we can start using it for climate change and other issues at some point in the future I was in the process of doing it. Martinez said we can observe, study and predict certain things through twins.

Dyer said the project is part of a larger, ongoing effort to ensure Orlando is a future-ready city that can support an ever-growing number of tech companies.

I want to tell my mayoral friends here in New York and Philadelphia that you made your history, but you were making what will happen in the future, said Mr. Dyer, Manhattan’s Morning told Tech Brew in Brew’s office. And we just happen to be in this era of rapid technology change and have been able to respond. And I think it’s important to have those abilities if you want to impress people who want to immigrate to your community.

Update May 19, 2023: This article has been updated to point out that the Orlando Economic Partnership Agreement paid for the digital twin.

