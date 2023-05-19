Sanwo-Olu opens SAIL innovation hub, says it’s a place where you can reach for the sky





Lagos Governor Babajide Sanworu says technology is the way forward.

Sangwool spoke at the opening ceremony of the SAIL Innovation Lab in Ikorodu District, Lagos State on Friday.

The SAIL Innovation Lab was established in 2021 by Senator Tokumbo Avil, representing East Lagos, as part of a donation program to promote youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

The program is in partnership with Co-creation Hub (Cc-HUB), a technology and social enterprise company.

Sanwooru said the technology will give Nigerians the progress and opportunities they need to create solutions that are not only national, but global.

“To see facilities of this level in the heart of Ikorodu, politicians like Senator Tokumbo Avil can really raise the level of governance and the level of representation of the people, and that will help the community. It speaks to the fact that it will be a life-changing intervention,” Sanwool said.

“This shows that there is a lot of ‘can-do’ spirit that needs to be projected within ourselves. We need to be able to project positive narratives about people engaged in public service. This is a demonstration of intervention by the youth of the community, and by a sitting senator who has recognized the need for tomorrow’s leaders to move them forward.

“Future steps are about technology. About innovation centers. It’s about creating hubs where they can come together, think and learn.

“We are really excited and happy to be here to unveil it. As the name suggests, it is a sailing center. .

“For me, the conversation is about providing life-changing opportunities. deserve and should be encouraged.”

“The new language of the world is technology”

In his speech, Mr. Abiru said that the SAIL project, using a human-centered design approach, was created to deepen the acceptance of technological innovation in the Lagos East Senate constituency.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the new language of the world is technology. We’re seeing it,” Abir said.

“I have given this context to explain why it was necessary to establish the SAIL Innovation Lab. It is not a project of the future. It is a project of today. was the means, and it was important to provide a platform for the creative youth of the district.

“The Innovation Lab facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and is 100 percent managed by the Co-Creation Hub, possibly Africa’s largest innovation hub, and highly trained facilitators responsible for a wide range of programs.” It offers.

“I would like to point out that the programs we offer at the Innovation Lab cost a lot of money, but they are offered free of charge to participants from different parts of the Lagos East Senate constituency. “

The senator added that the Innovation Lab has scored several important milestones since its inception.

“To date, over 490 participants have benefited from several programs in person and over 2,000 have participated in online programs.”

He added that the technology hub will provide access to cutting-edge technologies and resources to help participants develop their skills.

“We will work closely with Indigenous employers and other stakeholders to ensure the program meets market needs and provides real career opportunities for our graduates,” he added. .

“An Opportunity for Nigerians to Compete Globally”

Microsoft Country Manager Tomiwa Williams also spoke and praised Abiru’s efforts.

William explained that the launch of the tech hub is an opportunity for Nigerians to compete favorably with pairs around the world.

“I was blown away by Senator Tokumbo Avil’s focus and passion for Nigerians. His interest is in getting everyone involved in the digital economy regardless of their background,” she said. Told.

“The third world is a level playing field for proper transformation. We have a lot of young people, we have technology, which means Nigerians have the opportunity to drive innovation in the world.

“With access to the right tools, resources and skills to participate in the digital economy, Ikorodu now has the platform to make it happen.”

