Your Digital Life Isn’t As Permanent As You Think





Asking technology companies to host all of our data indefinitely is tough, Kaplan said. Data per unit His storage cost has decreased by about 90% over the past decade, but as the amount of data grows exponentially, more units are needed every day. Other considerations include the environmental cost of powering the computers that store the data, and the risk of retaining data indefinitely, creating an ever-expanding attack surface for cybercriminals. .

Cycle history

All of that data consists of records of human behavior. Inactive accounts can contain thousands of family photos and videos, personal correspondence, unpublished research, and notes documenting real life. Consider, for example, the historical significance of unpublished works and letters discovered after the deaths of writers such as Emily Dickinson, John Keats, and Franz Kafka.

People have put a lot of effort into creating history to share their thoughts, record their experiences, and share with others. And since these platforms are basically making business decisions, this material would simply be erased from history, said his at the Internet Archive, a project to store and preserve data from the public web. Wayback Machine director Mark Graham said.

Graham says it’s important to stop thinking tech companies will store our data forever and start archiving our digital lives ourselves. Kneese agrees, saying that as data usage and storage requirements grow, more companies are likely to implement similar “use or lose” policies for online data.

Neath said individual users will need to take more responsibility for their data now and in the afterlife, creating challenges for those looking to pass their digital possessions on to future generations. provides tools that allow users to specify what happens (including an option to send files to a specified person after two years of inactivity).

Do big tech companies really want to be data legacy custodians? Are they legally or ethically capable of doing this? I don’t think so, says Nice.

Kaplan’s family still regularly consults his father’s email inbox to organize his errands. The paper company never threatened to come to our house and burn letters after someone died, she says. She was going to back up her mother’s email her account shortly after we called.

This article has been updated to reveal that Robin Caplan’s parents died during the COVID-19 pandemic from causes other than coronavirus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/05/19/1073367/digital-life-isnt-permanent-google-twitter-inactive-accounts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

