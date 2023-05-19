Google Pays Washington State $40 Million in Lawsuit Over Location Tracking – ClarkCountyToday.com





Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. Photo credit: Achinthamb/Shutterstock The lawsuit alleges that a user failed to effectively prevent the collection, storage and monetization of his data by Google, even though Google had convinced the user to do so.

Glen Minist

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that it has reached a settlement with Google to pay the state $39.9 million for fraudulent practices related to the technology giant’s location-tracking business.

In January 2022, Attorney General Bob Ferguson ruled that users had failed to effectively prevent Google from collecting, storing, and monetizing their data, despite Google’s efforts to discourage users from doing so. filed a lawsuit against the Mountain View, Calif.-based company.

In a news release, Ferguson said Google denied consumers in Washington the right to choose whether the company could track their sensitive location data, deceived consumers about their privacy options, and profited from doing so. said. Today’s resolution holds one of the most powerful companies to account for its unethical and illegal tactics.

The first lawsuit was expected to be a multistate lawsuit, but Ferguson received more than double what he would have received had Washington been part of a multistate lawsuit. He said he refused and chose to sue independently.

As part of a legally binding consent decree filed in King County Superior Court, in addition to monetary penalties of approximately $40 million, Google will seek to be more transparent with users about its tracking and usage practices. Consumer data being called upon to implement a series of reforms.

When asked to comment on the settlement of Ferguson’s lawsuit over location tracking, Google referred to a statement the company made in November after agreeing to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over location tracking. It claimed to have addressed many of the concerns raised. Regulators accused us of outdated product policies that we changed years ago.

This report was originally published by Center Square Washington.

