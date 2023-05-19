North Island Credit Union Honors High Tech High School with 2023 Educational Innovation Effectiveness Award





** The Future Classroom Foundation’s Educational Innovation Program recognizes the efforts of San Diego County schools to model the future of K-12 education **

** Kitajima Credit Union Wins CFF’s 2023 Business Champion of the Year Award at Annual Event **

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the Premier Sponsor of the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF), North Island Credit Union recently awarded the organization’s prestigious 2023 Educational Innovation Impact Awards to high-tech high schools for students. Awarded. Offshore: Climate Change Research Program by Urban Oyster Student Scientists.

The North Island Credit Union will present the 2023 Educational Innovation Effectiveness Award to High Tech High School for Offshore Urban Oyster Program students at the 20th Annual Future Classroom Foundation Awards Event on May 18, 2023. increase.

In recognition of this award, the North Island Credit Union provided $10,000 to a high-tech high school to expand an innovative student-scientist project to study and monitor oysters and seawater to measure and document climate change. This grant, which includes student fieldwork and data analysis, will be used to expand research programs by increasing the frequency and quality of testing.

Also during the event, the credit union was awarded CFF’s 2023 Business Champion of the Year Award for its efforts to support the organization’s efforts to create innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools.

“Congratulations to the outstanding educators at the high-tech high school on receiving the CFF Impact Award, a well-deserved recognition for their exciting Urban Oyster Student Scientist Program,” North Island Credit Union said. said Steve O’Connell, president and CEO of “This unique program not only provides these student-scientists with hands-on learning and research opportunities, but also connects them with their environment, educates the public, and provides professional mentoring opportunities. I would also like to thank the CFF for recognizing the credit union as a business champion.” We continue to be inspired by the important work he is doing at CFF in our shared commitment to supporting the educational community and students. ”

“We are thrilled that our project has been selected as a Future Classroom Foundation Impact Award Winner. We are designing and conducting our own scientific experiments to understand the impact on oyster populations.” ”

The CFF Annual Education Innovation Awards Program recognizes innovative classroom programs, educators, and students in San Diego County schools that model the future of K-12 education. After an intensive application and selection process, four classroom programs were recognized for their ability to effectively use technology to motivate students to learn and improve outcomes. The Impact Award is given to programs that outperform other programs in their ability to impact students and teachers. A complete list of 2023 CFF Innovation in Education Award winners can be found here.

“Innovation isn’t just about technology,” said Dr. Paul Gohold, San Diego County Superintendent of Education. “This is about identifying barriers in the existing system and addressing them so that every child can develop the skills they need to thrive. Our community partner, the North Island Credit Union, is bolstering that commitment.” Exemplary programs in our region through our annual Education Innovation Awards. Evaluate the efforts of ”

In its fifth year as a premier CFF sponsor, the North Island Credit Union has contributed $20,000 annually to support the organization’s mission. Since 1997, CFF has united business, community and education leaders to create innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools, preparing students to thrive in a competitive global society.

About the North Island Credit Union, a Division of the California Credit Union , provides services to companies. With more than 170,000 members and more than $4.5 billion in assets, the California Credit Union has 24 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as the North Island Credit Union, a division of the California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer check and loan options, personal financial planning, business banking, and cutting-edge online and mobile banking. increase. For more information, visit northisland.ccu.com or follow the credit union on Instagram or Facebook @northislandcu.

