How Yorkie Matsuoka went from tennis to Google to founding a company





Yorkie Matsuoka, 51, always thought he would become a tennis player. The Tokyo native moved with her family to the United States at the age of 16 to pursue her professional career in the sport, but a series of injuries forced her to retire.

At that point, Matsuoka was doing her undergraduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley, and decided to find another way to focus on her passion. “That’s when I had the idea of ​​building a tennis robot that could play tennis with me,” says the electrical engineering and computer science major.

During his master’s degree at MIT, Matsuoka had a change of heart.

“I thought, ‘How selfish is it to try to build this super-sophisticated tennis robot when most people don’t eat well and communicate very little,'” she says. She realized she had developed skills in building technology to help people with disabilities, and that’s where she decided to focus. In 2007, she was made a MacArthur Fellow for her work.

Matsuoka is now the CEO and founder of Yohana. Yohana is a subscription service that helps customers get their monthly to-do tasks done by providing a dedicated team to complete them. It took decades to connect the dots between her mission and how best to carry it out on the ground.

Learn how she went from tennis player to co-founder of Google X to entrepreneur.

“Writing a journal article doesn’t really help people.”

Matsuoka initially decided that academia was the best place to further her desire to merge disability and technology.

She wanted to help people who had lost basic functions such as language.

After completing his PhD at MIT, Mr. Matsuoka served as a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University, then an assistant and adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and an associate professor at the University of Washington, where he has always focused on engineering and neuroscience. She and others in her field were researching ways to build prosthetic limbs that could be controlled by chips.

But after about ten years in academia, she realized something was missing. “I realized that writing journal articles wasn’t helping people every day,” she says.

Then I got a call from Google.

“Would you like to help launch a new unit called Google X?”

In 2009, “I got a call that basically said, ‘Can you help me start a new division called Google X,'” she says. Now called X, the company’s website describes it as a division of Alphabet dedicated to building “radical new technologies to solve some of the world’s toughest problems.” .

While there, she worked on Loon, which seeks to expand internet connectivity through stratospheric balloons, and Waymo, which is working on self-driving cars.

Less than a year later, Matsuoka was offered a job as vice president of technology at the start-up Nest Labs, then working on sensor-driven thermostats, which was acquired by Google during her tenure. it was done. Working at Nest was a “true awakening moment,” she says. Here she made the transition “from an academic mindset to a consumer product mindset.” This means creating products that are immediately available to consumers, rather than innovations that take years to reach the masses.

She then worked as a senior executive at Apple before eventually returning to Google as vice president of the company’s healthcare organization. By then, she had connected the dots between her decades of academia, her work in the technology field, and her desire to create products that made people’s lives better. .

“I wanted to combine hardware, software and people to build solutions that help people every day,” she says.

Find your passion and “pursue it hard”

That was the impetus for Mr. Matsuoka to launch his current venture company, Yohana, which was established in 2020 as a subsidiary of Panasonic. The company offers a monthly subscription service, where a dedicated team helps subscribers tackle monthly chores, from buying birthday gifts for family members to planning a three-day weekend, through the Yohana app. The service costs $249 per month plus tax and currently serves all 50 states plus DC.

“Think of us like a support system for modern families,” says Matsuoka.

Longer term, we want the app to focus on the subset of people that inspired us to develop technology specifically for people with disabilities and others. For now, she’s focused on a wider range.

Matsuoka’s career advice to others, she says, is to “find your calling.”

It can be difficult. It took decades for her to realize that her mission was to help people in their daily lives through technology. But she fell in love with her own passion, first tennis and then how technology could change lives, and eventually got there.

Your passion “may be eating a lot of good food or writing a lot of code,” she says. Whatever it is, “pursue it hard.”

Then you too can accomplish your mission, she says.

