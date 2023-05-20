Does Google search show Utah as “most closed state”?





Salt Lake City (ABC4) — According to Google searches from 2004 to 2023, Utah was named “Am I Gay?”, “Am I Lesbian?”, “Am I Transgender?”, etc. Ranked #1 in searches for

This data was originally extracted from Google Trends by researchers at the Cultural Currents Institute and confirmed by ABC4. The CCI also noted a 1,300% surge nationwide in searches for sexual and gender identity questions since 2004.

CCI also explored two other terms: “how to come out” and “non-binary”. Utah did not appear in the top five for either of these search terms.

The CCI believes the data shows Utah is the “most closed state” in America.

“This is likely driven by a conflict between personal feelings and societal expectations, and may indicate a serious underlying question of identity among Internet users,” CCI said. stated in the post. “…other socially conservative states also show evidence of tension between social attitudes and personal experience…”

The CCI noted that the data was “relative,” with the search terms they surveyed representing a percentage of all search terms in the region. So it wasn’t just that more people started using Google during that period. His five terms studied are grouped based on their popularity in each state, with the most popular states given 100 and decreasing from there.

Top 5 states for each search term

“Am I gay?”

Utah (100) Iowa (99) Indiana (93) West Virginia (92) New Hampshire (91)

“Am I a lesbian?”

Utah (100) Connecticut (69) Kentucky (65) Washington (64) Colorado (59)

“Am I transgender?”

Utah (100) Kentucky (97) Colorado (71) Michigan (70) Washington (66)

“how to come out”

Oklahoma (100) West Virginia (100) Mississippi (96) Louisiana (92) Kentucky (92)

“Nonbinary”

(Note: The term “Am I non-binary?” did not return enough data for Google to provide search results. CCI decided to use only the term “non-binary” instead.) I made it.)

Vermont (100) Oregon (88) Maine (85) Montana (77) Washington (75)

