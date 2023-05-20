How the Industry Cloud paves the way for agility and innovation





In 2023, we expect companies to continue striving to do more with less. It will take the form of even greater investment in technology. Less technology means avoiding technology for technology’s sake. Rather, he finds it necessary to demonstrate ongoing ROI through efforts that address industry-specific challenges.

At the same time, companies must balance today’s projects with long-term innovation. Otherwise they will be left behind. There are many promising breakthroughs. For example, generative AI and its capabilities and applications to industry-specific use cases.

But before companies can tread anything new, they need to build a foundation of agility and focus. This is accomplished through the industry cloud. It provides the foundation for discovering new levels of efficiency, creating business value and leading to outcome-driven transformation beyond single functional groups.

Our recent cloud business survey shows that leaders are starting this journey, with 39% of executives seeking greater resilience and agility through the cloud. From there, you can create clear use cases for innovation and begin developing both internal skills and external partnerships to address the rapid technological developments ahead.

Create agility through the industry cloud

Many executives now recognize that the cloud is more than an infrastructure upgrade. Business strategy and the cloud are interdependent and stand on horizontal technology creating a continuum of technology, people and processes that support the end-to-end business journey.

Building on this foundation, industry clouds, commonly defined as a collection of cloud-based platforms, products, or services designed to provide industry-specific capabilities and address well-defined use cases, are the key to agility. layered to enhance flexibility and address more specific domains.

This requires making concrete choices about how the cloud can help differentiate your organization. In other words, we need to ask what digital and technological capabilities can business, IT, and department leaders come together to develop to solve customer problems and better serve their companies in their industry? there is. How can this end-to-end digital transformation drive efficient and resilient innovation?

Current skill ups and next goals

But this exceptional promise is not delivered as a single destination. Rather, it is a dynamic fabric that drives lasting strength and achievement. And while many businesses may be focused on the cloud, they’re completely unprepared to reach those heights. New industry cloud capabilities and subsequent differentiators will require new mindsets and new skill sets.

A similar application of the cloud to existing work models will have limited impact, forcing leaders to rethink both how they work internally and their market-facing innovations. Usually it’s a question of optimization (via the cloud) and replication (on-premises approach).

The move to the cloud has widened the gap created by talent and skills shortages. This disparity can be exacerbated by the very nature of the cloud. So everything was accelerated. PwC’s cloud survey also shows that 52% of executives are concerned that lack of cloud architecture, cybersecurity and DevOps skills will be an obstacle to cloud value realization.

Companies truly committed to cloud transformation must evolve their talent strategies to move forward. Developing and expanding programs to develop cloud skills is the starting point. Continuous learning is a must, as is hiring new talent and leveraging third-party partners.

Industry cloud innovation

With a foundation of agility in place, industry clouds pave the way for immense innovation. Consider the metaverse. It may take another decade for applications to become widespread, but enterprises can start working towards the metaverse now.

In the short term, the metaverse is just another way to try and experience different scenarios and situations that any business or customer could face. You can prototype, practice, and try new things in a more cost-effective, faster, and less risky way than ever before.

Whether it’s generative AI or a technology that’s yet to emerge, the path to innovation starts last, by defining business outcomes. The Industry Cloud enables organizations to fundamentally rethink these possibilities.

Then apply technology that combines pre-configured, industry-specific software accelerators, robust cloud engineering, and managed services for faster time-to-market and faster (and meaningful) results. You can

With industry throughlines, leveraging all forms of cloud offers the following possibilities:

Enable frictionless customer experiences that create stronger data, micro, and infrastructure services that support smart ways of working that enable sustainable competitive differentiation that generate new digital revenue streams.

Companies that truly change the way they think, operate and do business, using the industry cloud as a starting point, will reap the greatest benefits.

