Why are folding smartphones from Google and Samsung so expensive?





It has a large glass panel on the front and a thick camera system on the back. Smartphones have generally revolved around the same basic design since their birth.

Foldable phones are the closest thing to next-generation mobile phone designs. A device that behaves like a regular smartphone and fits in your pocket, but opens like a book to reveal a large display when you need it.

A clear advance in form and function. Unfortunately, flip phones are simply not available for most people.

Some of the world’s richest tech companies have entered the space, including Samsung, Microsoft, and now Google (with the first-generation Pixel Fold as of last week). But despite significant technological advancements over the past four years, Samsung, for example, has made much better progress in making foldable phones after a rocky start, and at best Status remains his symbol.

It’s not about design or performance. One of the main aspects holding back foldable phones is their price.

it’s not a question of margin

The Galaxy Fold, the first major foldable smartphone to arrive, was priced at around $2,000 in 2019, and unfortunately not much has changed.

Samsung’s latest foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is priced at $1,800. Was Google’s Pixel Fold announced last week? Also $1,800. Let’s be clear, for many people $1,800 is rent or a mortgage.

Indeed, foldable phones are based on new technology and are expensive to manufacture. According to Nikkei’s independent analysis, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes about $670 in parts, or about 38% of the phone’s selling price. But that leaves him with 62% of potential gross margin (although we don’t know how much Samsung costs to assemble the device). By way of comparison, Apple’s top-tier iPhone, the 14 Pro Max, costs up to $474 to manufacture, representing 58% of Apple’s potential gross profit, according to Counterpoint Research. In other words, Samsung may be making more money on foldable phones (at least on a gross margin basis that doesn’t include marketing costs) than Apple makes on phones based on standard designs. These gadgets can be even cheaper.

How much would you pay for this foldable phone? Google Head of Hardware Rick Osterloh shows off the new Pixel Fold.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

iPhone lessons learned

There’s also the argument that targeting expensive gadgets squarely at early adopters and hobbyists can be a bit of a good business. But one thing we’ve learned in the roughly 16-year history of smartphones is that new categories of tech products need lower pricing to become mainstream.

The original iPhone was priced at $499 with 4 GB of storage and $599 with 8 GB, which were high prices for phones back in 2007. Feeling that the price was limiting the market for these phones, Apple tried a new strategy with the price. With the launch of the second-generation mobile phone, the iPhone 3G, he renegotiated his carrier contract to subsidize the initial cost of the phone with AT&T (AT&T would recoup most of his losses on his two-year deal). becomes). This allowed consumers to buy the iPhone 3G with his 8GB storage for just $199 and the 16GB version for $299. As a result, Apple’s iPhone sales in the US increased by more than 1,100% from his 2008 to his 2015, and the iPhone reigned as the best-selling smartphone in the US.

Carrier subsidies clearly made a big difference, as iPhones struggled in Europe for many years because many carriers didn’t subsidize mobile phones. This has led to a surge in Android smartphone adoption in the region as an Android smartphone can be purchased for less than $200 compared to a $680 iPhone.

Apple relied on carrier subsidies for about a decade, but in 2016 the $199 iPhone was discontinued, and Apple instead allowed the phone to be purchased outright or paid for on a monthly plan. I was. And that was until his 2017 when Apple unveiled his first $1,000 phone. So raising the price of the iPhone is a gradual effort, and if manufacturers want to succeed, they should do the same for foldable devices.

room to grow

Lower prices for flip phones could be a boon for companies like Google and Samsung, which have long tried to keep customers away from Apple’s walled ecosystem. And Android phones obviously need some help. The rate of Android users switching to her iPhone is the highest in five years. However, given that Apple doesn’t currently offer foldable phones, these bendable screen devices could be a reason for people to stick with or switch to Android.

People are buying collapsible products because of their value, even if they cost nosebleeds. However, sales are still paltry compared to the overall smartphone market.

It’s hard to see why companies aren’t lowering the price of foldable products. Perhaps the parts needed to make a foldable smartphone are still limited. In that case, lowering prices can be counterproductive as there will not be enough supply to meet demand.

Keeping foldable phones in the premium tier can also be important for a variety of corporate strategic reasons. But given the history of smartphones and how they thrived when they became more affordable, it’s clear that if Google, Samsung, and the like want to win their foldable smartphones, or at least make them widely available. Clearly, there is one simple solution. price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/05/19/google-samsung-microsoft-foldable-phones-missing-golden-opportunity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos