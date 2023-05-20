Washington State Department of Technology Adds New Leadership





Washington state has hired several key technologists this year, officials say, expanding the state’s chief information officer’s ability to sponsor major projects and oversee modernization efforts already underway. It is said that there is

Over the past few months, Washington Technology Solutions has hired a new Chief Information Security Officer and has taken on several new roles, including Chief of Staff, Chief Data Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Washington State’s CIO Bill Kehoe told his StateScoop that these adoptions have enabled him to more effectively manage his statewide efforts on cybersecurity, digital services, data analytics, and enterprise architecture. Told.

“Without those positions, we really lacked significant strategic technology leadership in the state,” Kehoe said. “So this should really accelerate the success of data strategy, technology strategy, standardization and large enterprise program projects, which is very interesting.”

One of the most important new recruits is Kehoe’s Chief of Staff, Amy Pearson. Pearson, who has served as a project manager, analyst, and management consultant in Washington State’s social services, commercial, and technology sectors for the past 24 years, shares his experience and statewide efforts to ease Kehoe’s workload. He said he relied on personal connections.

“Because he can’t be everywhere all the time, he’s great at networking and building relationships, helping solve and answer questions, and providing and enhancing perspectives that help move projects, programs and agencies forward. We need people who are serious about what they do,” said Pearson. He said.

Pearson said Washington is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar project, including One Washington, a broader effort to modernize government functions such as finance, procurement, budgets, resources and payroll. Her job, she said, is to provide state agencies with a level of oversight and “guidance” that WaTech has not previously provided.

“Many of these initiatives are actually business modernizations, allowing agencies to ensure their businesses, vision, goals and teams are prepared for success before they buy IT solutions. We are committed to helping,” Pearson said. “I spend a lot of time with my agents in this area, helping them with pre-planning and troubleshooting so they can make informed decisions.”

WaTech also hired Nicholas Stowe, most recently the state’s chief enterprise architect, as its new CTO in March. Stowe has been with the state government since 2018 and is also the CIO of the Department of Commerce and the Office of Employment Security. Like Pearson, Stowe said his role was to support Kehoe.

“His executive sponsorship can be very thin when you have so many very important initiatives going on. It’s about making sure that if we’re the executive sponsor of a project, we’re the sponsor, which made sponsorship easier for him,” Stowe said. “He gives us a vision and we design our strategy and approach and work collaboratively with many stakeholders.”

As CTO, Stowe is responsible for the new WaTech division responsible for architecture and innovation. The agency oversees statewide initiatives such as the Geospatial Information Systems Program, the Enterprise Architecture Program, and the Data Program, and will be led by Washington State’s new chief data officer, Eileen Vidianti. The program joined the CIO’s Los Angeles County office in March. Kehoe used to work.

Stowe said his firm will launch a two-year, $3 million legacy modernization and innovation program in July. The program funds government agencies with ideas for innovation and ways to reduce the country’s dependence on outdated technology. Stowe said the program, which received its first funding from the state legislature, formalizes a kind of modernization effort popularized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We already know there will be more demand for this program than the funds available,” he said.

New officials said Kehoe’s hiring will help them fulfill their mission of supporting technology across the state’s government, which has about 70,000 employees.

“Many of these people are experts in the subject matter of the program, but not necessarily experts in executing large-scale, risky projects,” said Chief of Staff Pearson. “So I think a lot of what we do is coaching the executive his sponsors and his project managers on how to execute strong projects.”

