Google Marks Global Accessibility Awareness Day with Accessibility Updates for Android, Chrome and More





Google has updated Lookout with a Q&A type feature for understanding alt text.

Google

In honor of this year’s World Accessibility Awareness Day, Google published a blog post this week highlighting five products and features that are making the digital world more accessible. Written by user experience researcher Jerry Robinson, this post aims to showcase technology that makes everyday life easier.

May 18th is World Accessibility Awareness Day, a day for everyone to talk, think and learn about digital access and inclusion, Robinson wrote in the lead to Google’s announcement. There are over 1 billion people with disabilities in the world, and this effort is more than a day for him, especially for his team at Google working to make the world a more accessible place. Here are some recently released new features made for people with disabilities.

Among the standout features mentioned in this post are also references to how artificial intelligence is reshaping the world. As for Google, the company shared details of a recent update to its Lookout software introduced in 2019. The update uses AI to process alt text for images, allowing users to have Q&A type sessions on the images in the system. This feature was developed by Google DeepMind and is currently in beta, after months of internal testing within Google and in close collaboration with the Royal Institute for the Blind.

Other new features featured in this post include easily identifying wheelchair accessible locations in Google Maps. It used to be an opt-in feature, but Google says it will let users know before they visit a wheelchair-friendly area. The company boasts that Maps has such information on his 40+ million businesses worldwide. Users can also fill a missing business gap on both Android and iOS. Elsewhere, the availability of another AI-powered capability for live captions is expanding. Google says the company will roll out updates this summer that include a new caption box on Android tablets, expanded availability of live captions for calls, French, Italian and German localization support for Pixel 4 and 5. It is planned. Additional support for his Android devices such as some Samsung Galaxy smartphones. As previewed at the Google I/O developer conference earlier this month, Google said WearOS will be available with new sounds and display modes to make it easier for users to customize. Additionally, WearOS 4 will come with a faster and more reliable text-to-speech engine later this year. Finally, the hugely popular Chrome browser is getting an accessibility update with automatic detection of typos in the URL bar. This helps people with dyslexia and other conditions. We’ve also made improvements to the TalkBack screen reader that makes navigating tabs easier.

More information about Google’s accessibility can be found online.

