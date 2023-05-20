



Google has unveiled a delicious new doodle celebrating poutine, the iconic Quebec dish loved across Canada.

Internet users who opened the tech company’s search engine on Friday were greeted with an animated illustration of a soothing food paired with a smiling, dancing fork. Clicking on the graffiti took users to a search page with information about French fries and cheese curds with brown gravy.

A special Google Doodle, visible only in Canada, was created to commemorate the 9th anniversary of the addition of the word “poutine” to the English Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Putin hails from Quebec, but his exact origins are disputed, Google said on the page describing the graffiti.

“Several restaurateurs in the state claim to have invented it,” the company said. “One restaurant owner observed customers serving cheese curds on top of fried gravy and stumbled across an amazing trio of white cheese curds, brown gravy, and twice-fried Russet potatoes. .”

“When another Quebec restaurateur was asked by a customer to add cheese curds to a bag of French fries, the owner replied, ‘You’re going to mess up!'” he said of the “confusion.” I started to get intrigued and got to serving fries and cheese curds together and topped with gravy to keep them warm. ”

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the earliest evidence of the use of the word “poutine” in an English-language publication dates from 1982, but “historical accounts of the dish itself go back decades.” It says.

It’s unclear whether the dish started with just French fries and cheese curds, with gravy added later, or whether it had all three ingredients from the start, the dictionary added.

There is some debate as to the origin of this word. Some argue that “poutine” is related to the English word “pudding”, while others argue that it comes from Quebec slang meaning “mess.”

However, ever since poutine came along, it has become more popular, both in Canada and abroad, anytime, anywhere. Many chefs put their own spin on classic dishes, with some topping their fries with smoked meats, seafood or even foie gras.

Google’s new Poutine Doodle joins the more than 5,000 doodles the company has created for homepages around the world. The company regularly makes fun changes to its logo to celebrate notable events and anniversaries.

share:

join the conversation

Anyone can read the conversation, but you must have a Torstar account to post. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, create one now (it’s free).

login

register

Conversations are the opinions of our readers and are subject to our Code of Conduct. The Star does not endorse these opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2023/05/19/google-celebrates-poutine-with-delectable-doodle-of-the-iconic-qubcois-dish.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos