



Ahead of this year’s G7 summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Snack met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to sign the Hiroshima Agreement. The strategic partnership, which looked to cooperation on security and innovation, was accompanied by a flurry of bilateral investment commitments from businesses and governments themselves.

UK receives $17.7 billion in capital commitments

Sunak said in a May 18 statement that Japanese companies had pledged to invest $17.7 billion in the UK. This includes a $10 billion investment plan by trading house Marubeni to invest in clean energy projects, including offshore wind farms in Scotland and green hydrogen projects in Wales. Real estate specialists Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan are set to invest 3.5 billion in London, while Sumitomo has pledged new capital to offshore wind projects in Suffolk and Norfolk. Sumitomo Electric Industries announced that it will invest 200 meters in a planned high-voltage cable manufacturing plant in the Scottish Highlands.

UK Octopus to invest $1.5 billion in Asia Pacific

A highlight announcement from the UK private sector is Octopus Energy’s 1.5 billion expansion across Asia Pacific. The London-based company announced on May 18 that it will invest $300 million in the growth of its tech innovation hub in Tokyo and $600 million in renewable projects across the country.

The remaining 600 meters will be devoted to solar and wind power projects across the Asia-Pacific region. The company expects the entire investment package to create 1,000 jobs for him.

Japan’s renewable energy market is ripe for investment. British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom said in a statement announcing the news that now is the right time for British companies to step up their cooperation with their Japanese partners. Japan is Octopus’ second largest market after the UK.

Semiconductor plan takes shape

The UK and Japanese governments have agreed to set up a semiconductor partnership to work together on research and development (R&D) and technology exchanges. The goal is to improve supply chain resilience through bilateral and international cooperation.

The day after the agreement, the UK government announced the National Semiconductor Strategy. On May 19, the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology announced a 20-year plan to strengthen the local sector. This includes $1 billion in government funding over the next decade to improve research and development and infrastructure.

