Google Voice scams are associated with the majority of compromised identities





Last year, 14,817 identity crimes were reported to the nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center, just off the all-time high for 2021.

The 2022 figures in the Identity Trends Report are down less than 1% from the 14,917 reported to the ITRC in 2021, with 55% of identity crime incidents due to compromised credentials and 40% due to compromised credentials. Reported as abuse incidents, the remaining 1% are due to credential abuse. Percentage of cases reported by victims who were notified of ultimately unsuccessful attempts.

61% of victims whose identities were abused were primarily used for account takeovers, with 32% of victims creating new accounts. While social media accounts remained the top type of account takeover in 2022, approximately 30% of existing account takeovers were financial accounts, mainly bank and credit card accounts, and 62% were new financial accounts. was the creation of

A whopping 80% of compromised identity credentials were used for fraud, up from 77% last year. Scams involving Google Voice again dominated the number of identity breaches, with nearly two-thirds (61%) of victims contacting the ITRC being scam victims.

Google Voice authentication scam is a deceptive tactic used by criminals in the United States and abroad to exploit the process of activating Google Voice accounts, said Scott, CEO of identity theft protection and credit watch firm IDIQ. Hermann explained. ITRC.

Scammers often obtain the victim’s phone number from online sales lists or social media platforms and initiate contact with the victim by pretending to be an interested buyer. The scammers want to verify that the victim is a legitimate seller and ask the victim to send them a Google verification code so that they can create a Google Voice account associated with the victim’s phone number. To do. With this, the scammers are the victims, continued Harman.

Cybersecurity professionals with Google Voice numbers, especially numbers they use for work, could be targeted, and if the number is associated with a company, the impact could be significant, Harman said. I’m here. It is important to educate employees on the importance of using strong passwords and enabling two-factor authentication to prevent credential leaks and misuse of company information and the platform, he continued. .

While the annual report focuses on 2022 statistics, trends from the first quarter of 2023 show an increase in the number of contacts to the center compared to the same period last year. Assistance increased when multiple accounts were compromised, but single account compromises decreased by 10%. He also saw a nearly 20% increase in the number of victims who contacted the center for personal information disclosure rather than misuse.

The news for Q1 2023 isn’t all bad, though. The ITRC reported a surge in the number of people seeking prevention information.

ITRC COO James said growing public interest in new technologies such as artificial intelligence has encouraged consumers and businesses to respond to spam, text messages and DMs on social platforms, and to seek information on websites. He said it was becoming increasingly important to do a whole new level of due diligence before sharing. Mr. Lee.

Lee said the ITRC has no direct report on the role of AI in emails or phishing scams, but AI has been used to replicate audio and create realistic emails and websites for phishing. He said the media reported that he was.

There is little doubt that generative AI will make certain types of identity crimes more difficult to detect and prevent. Technology is agnostic, but users are not, Lee said. Financial criminals use the power of AI to improve phishing lures, malicious code, and all kinds of attacks that can be carried out at scale.

