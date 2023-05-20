WNBA stars don’t have to look for style with new Google campaign





Basketball stars and fashion go hand in hand, and ahead of tonight’s WNBA season tip-off, Google launched a new campaign showcasing new ways to search for players as they show off their tunnel fit.

The 30-Second Spot, starring Kelsey Plum, Didi Richards, Diamond DeShields, Alike Ogambowell, Carlea Copper and more, will premiere tonight on ESPN during the Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks game .

Searches for WNBA fashion on Google will more than double in 2022, and the company sees an opportunity, especially as the league’s popularity explodes after the WNBA’s most watched season in 14 years. I caught it.

Conducted in-house by the Google Creative Labs team, WNBA Game Day Fit is part of the upcoming New Ways to Search campaign showcasing new features for the Google Search app. The spot shows the fashionable stars arriving on game day, and shows how fans watching the game can easily search for the outfits the players are wearing.

As for bringing this to the WNBA, the athlete’s elaborate game-day attire is a perfect match, which is confirmed by search interest, with searches for “WNBA fashion” increasing by 2 last season compared to the previous season. That has doubled, said Marvin Chow, Vice President of Global Operations. Speaking to Adweek about Google’s marketing.

Opportunity for brands

Google is in its third year as a flagship sponsorship program for the WNBA Changemaker, which aims to help overhaul the league’s business, and this season the company wants to put more of the spotlight on the players themselves. said Mr.

Chow said she was thrilled to work with and feature players who have been at the forefront of advocating for equity in women’s sport and expanding the reach of women’s basketball.

This spot is part of a larger campaign rolling out in the coming weeks. Google and Plum already have a relationship and the company plans to create more content with the Aces star. Google will also work with ESPN throughout the season to extend the ESPN WNBA Countdown into the regular season this year.

The WNBA was proud of its work with the league and ESPN to provide Google with an opportunity to make a real impact, televising more games, and shining a light on great athletes who don’t always get enough attention. Google Global Director Kate Johnson said. He spoke to Adweek about marketing sports, media and entertainment. The rich culture of many facets of leagues, players, and fandom has allowed us to demonstrate the importance of Google Search in helping us delve deeper into all aspects of the game that fans and players alike love.

Google’s new campaign is the latest example of a changemaker stepping up its commitment to the WNBA. The technology company has already partnered with ESPN to bring more games to national television, and this year the league will have a historic 205 live broadcasts and streams during the regular season.

Additionally, Deloitte has worked with the league to fully complete the entire app and website, joining CarMax as the WNBA’s sixth changemaker earlier this week.

