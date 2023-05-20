Three Former Marco Island Fire Department Members Charged With Faking Over 200 Tests





Marco Island, Fla. A year-long investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) found that more than 200 fire inspections conducted by the Marco Island Fire Department between Oct. 1 and Nov. 3, 2021 were falsified. became clear.

The Marco Island Fire Marshal and Fire Inspector repeatedly lit the green light that schools, churches, businesses, medical centers and homes were safe without setting foot on the property.

Look what happened on the East Coast a while ago. Our fire department hadn’t done an inspection. With so many of these buildings on the beach, are they susceptible to erosion? Are the firefighting systems working? Detective Lieutenant Richard Stoltenborg of the Marco Island Police Department said the situation is very dangerous.

In the nearly 20-page report, Fire Marshal John Harris, Fire Chief Stephen Allen, and Fire Chief Adrian Garcia-Cazarus suffered severe inspection stalls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in nearly 400 inspections. It concluded that the inspection was delayed.

The Marco Island Police first got involved on October 26, 2021, when Garcia-Cazarus announced 73 tests in one day and three in just about a minute.

Fire inspections typically include checking for hazards, checking that fire extinguishers and smoke detectors are working properly, and checking that the building is in optimal shape.

It was an “impossible” turnaround, according to the report.

The fire station is on it. I will treat you with great care. They will conduct inspections,” said Captain Stoltenborg.

In taped eyewitness testimony to the FLDE investigation, Marco Island’s administrative assistant, Vicky Huff, explained the reason for the false report:

“Fire chief officials saw the expired inspections and were concerned that fire inspectors were overdue all these inspections,” Huff said. I was told to

As long as fire inspections were conducted throughout the city, there was no suspicious activity or activity of any kind. Captain Stoltenborg said there were likely about 200 inspections that weren’t done at the time.

The report concluded that the reports were falsified, but the Florida Attorney General ruled the men were not subject to criminal prosecution.

Harris, Allen and Garcia-Cazarus have all resigned, according to the Marco Island Police Department.

Marco Island Fire told NBC2 that it plans to conduct a proper inspection at the tampered site.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned to NBC2 for new information as it becomes available.

Below is a list of multiple properties on Marco Island, many of which were identified in suspicious Marco Island fire inspection reports from October 4, 2021 to November 17, 2021, according to the report.

Dockside, 848 West Elkcam Cir Casa DeMarco, 1041 S. Collier Blvd Pavillion Club, 1170 Eddington PL Marco Island Medical Center, 531-535 Bald Eagle Dr The Voyager, 908 Collier Ct Paradise Village, 825 Elkcam Cir Island Manor, Buildings A, B , C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, R, 87 N. Collier Blvd Admiralty House, 140 Seaview Ct Les Falls, 546 Tallwood St Old Marco Inns & Suites, 100 Palm St Plantation, 1000 S. Collier Blvd Prince, 176 S. Collier Blvd South Seas III, 380-440 Seaview Ct South Seas Tower IV, 380-440 Seaview Ct Surf Club Marco, 540 S. Collier Blvd Surfside Club, 1012 S. Collier Blvd French Village, 411 S. Collier Blvd Club Marco, 500 Club Marco Dr. South Seas East, 601 Seaview Ct. Villa Delmar, 816 W. Elkcam Cir Princess Delmar, 174 S. Collier Blvd Anglers Cove, Buildings, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, K, M, 999-1031 Angler’s Cove Village Smokehouse Bay, 837 W. Elkcam Way Surf Club of Marco, 540 S. Collier Blvd Caxambas Tower, 1036 S. Collier Blvd Le Club Caxambas, 920 Collier Ct Marco Island Boat Club, 870 Collier Ct Casa De Marco, 1041 S. Collier Blvd Shipps Landing I, 1080 S. Collier Blvd Shipps Landing II, 1090 S. Collier Blvd Shipps Landing III, 1100 S. Collier Blvd The Voyager, 908 Collier Ct Dockside, 848 W. Elkcam Cir

