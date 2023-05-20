NASA Uses Bezos’ Blue Origin to Develop Artemis V Lunar Lander





NASA chose Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to develop a lander for one of its missions to send astronauts back to the moon.

In a release on Friday, the agency said the company will be responsible for designing, developing, testing and validating a lander that meets NASA’s manned landing system requirements for multiple expeditions to be used on the Artemis V mission.

The company also plans to conduct an unmanned demonstration mission to the lunar surface before a manned demonstration of the Artemis V mission, scheduled for 2029.

“We are in the golden age of human spaceflight, made possible by NASA’s commercial and international partnerships,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a release. “Together, we are investing in the infrastructure that paves the way for the first astronauts to land on Mars.”

The announcement also noted that NASA had previously signed a contract with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to demonstrate an early manned landing system for Artemis III, which is set to bring humans back to the moon for the first time in half a century in 2025. Mentioned. Artemis IV.

NASA’s rocket will launch four astronauts into lunar orbit on Artemis V’s Orion spacecraft. The spacecraft will dock and two of the astronauts will travel to the Blue Origin manned landing system for about a week’s journey in the lunar south pole region. science and exploration activities. ”

Adding new partners to the Artemis program will increase competition, reduce costs for taxpayers, support regular moon landings, and further invest in the “lunar economy,” according to the release. will allow NASA to reach its lunar goal for planning future Mars missions.

“As part of NASA’s lunar-to-Mars exploration approach, Artemis V will demonstrate NASA’s initial lunar exploration capabilities and provide the underlying systems to support complex, recurring missions in lunar orbit and on the surface. We are at the crossroads of establishing,” the release reads.

Blue Origin said in a release that it will develop and fly a lander that can land precisely anywhere on the moon. Also shown were renderings of how the lander used for Artemis V would appear.

“Blue Origin and its partners are already committed and excited to join them on this journey with NASA,” the release reads.

The NASA announcement comes after NASA announced the crew for the Artemis II mission last month. Scheduled for the second half of next year, the mission will see the crew orbit the moon, potentially reaching the furthest point humans have reached in space.

