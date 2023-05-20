California startup Tely gives away 55-inch TVs for free





California companies plan to give away 500,000 55-inch TVs. All you have to do is share your personal data including shopping habits, home address, household income and any other details desired by advertisers.

The startup, called Telly, opened an online booking portal this week for those interested in its TVs, and plans to ship the devices this summer. The set features a main screen at the top where viewers watch content and a smaller her secondary screen at the bottom that displays a non-stop ad stream.

Telly CEO Ilya Pozin said on Thursday that more than 100,000 people signed up to get the TV in the first 36 hours of the offer’s launch. Two-thirds of its subscribers are Gen Z and millennial households, said Posin, who co-founded the streaming service Pluto TV about a decade ago (Pluto is run by Paramount, which also owns CBS News). ).

The TV is worth $1,000 and Terry plans to push software updates to make the TV even better, chief strategy officer Dallas Lawrence told CBS MoneyWatch. Customers can return the set whenever they want, but the goal is for the TV to last seven years or more in his living room, Posin said.

California startup Terry will start shipping free 55-inch TVs this summer. The company’s CEO says it’s the smartest TV ever made. Artist’s rendering shows a dual screen display.terry

Tely’s free TV offer is very different from how companies traditionally collect personal information from their customers. Companies like DataCoup, FusionCash, Tapestri, and Tiki allow customers to exchange their data for cash, but not for physical products such as TVs. Cybersecurity experts warn that frequent sharing of personal data can lead to identity theft if hackers accidentally break into computer servers that companies use to store personal information. I’m here.

According to Lawrence, former senior vice president of Roku, viewers are already seeing the ads anyway, but at least they are being rewarded under Telly’s offer. Terry plans to ship millions more TVs next year, he added.

“The decades-long practice of TV makers making billions of dollars selling ads and data without providing any value to consumers,” he said. We are putting an end to the “We believe consumers should share that value proposition, so we’re giving them the most advanced television ever made for free.”

Tely will launch as a free TV streaming app in 2021. The company has venture backing from Rich Greenfield of LightShed Ventures and Gary Vaynerchuk of Vayner Media.

Christopher J. Brooks

Christopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial topics ranging from economic inequality and housing to bankruptcy and sports business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/california-startup-telly-giving-away-free-tvs-for-your-personal-data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

