SSL certificates don’t improve SEO





Google’s John Mueller has dismissed the notion that SSL certificates “boost” a website’s SEO, stating that SSL certificates do not improve SEO.

The encounter happened on Mastodon and was posted by a member called EncryptedFence:

“A must-have security measure: Boost your website SEO and reputation with SSL certificates – https://certerassl.com/blog/ssl-a-must-have-security-measure-for-websites-seo

Don’t miss the benefits! Get an SSL certificate today and keep your website secure. ”

John Mueller, Senior Search Analyst and Search Relations Lead at Google, responded:

“@EncryptedFence, sorry, but this is not ‘enhancing your website’s SEO’. ”

Do SSL Certificates Improve SEO?

SSL, short for Secure Sockets Layer, is a cryptographic communication standard (also called a protocol) for secure Internet connections.

An SSL certificate is a digital certificate that proves (authenticates) the identity of a website and proves that your browser is connecting to the correct server.

SSL certificates play an important role in the secure transmission of data over the Internet.

Google recommends HTTPS

Google has provided a significant boost to allowing data to be provided securely on the Internet for a variety of reasons, primarily for user security and privacy.

A roadblock to HTTPS adoption was that the process of obtaining an SSL certificate was somewhat technical and confusing.

Many publishers preferred to wait to adopt this standard, as they believed that it was unnecessary for websites not involved in financial transactions.

Google responded in 2014 by encouraging adoption of secure standards by making HTTPS a ranking factor.

Google suggests HTTPS could be a stronger signal

Google encouraged the SEO community, perhaps promising to make HTTPS a stronger ranking factor.

Google wrote in 2014:

“A few months ago at Google I/O, we called for ‘HTTPS everywhere’ on the web.

It’s also encouraging to see more and more webmasters adopting HTTPS (HTTP over TLS, also known as Transport Layer Security) on their websites.

For this reason, over the last few months we have run tests that consider whether sites use secure encrypted connections as a signal for search ranking algorithms.

We’ve seen positive results, so we’re starting to use HTTPS as a ranking signal. Currently, this is only a very lightweight signal, impacting less than 1% of global queries and less important than other signals such as high quality content, but webmasters has given us time to switch to HTTPS.

However, over time, we want to encourage all website owners to switch from HTTP to HTTPS to keep everyone on the web safe, so we decided to enhance this feature. may decide. ”

Google said it may decide to strengthen HTTPS signals.

The immediate and widespread adoption of HTTP essentially equates to the SEO community responding, “I’m going to put up with it!”

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with SSL certificates flying off digital shelves like discount TV on Black Friday.

Doesn’t SSL improve SEO?

If HTTPS is a ranking factor, why did John Muller declare that SSL certificates don’t improve SEO?

After all, ranking factors are the criteria Google uses to determine whether a website ranks for a search query.

So everything that counts as a ranking factor improves SEO, right?

Well, it’s not.

Some ranking factors such as HTTPS are very lightweight.

We all agree that links from other sites are an important ranking factor.

So, it’s fair to accept the fact that other ranking factors are very lightweight and play a minimal role in determining a website’s ranking.

Another consideration for HTTPS as a weak SEO enhancement is that almost all sites use HTTPS today.

This creates a situation that effectively offsets any ranking bonuses that come with using HTTPS.

Google’s John Mueller has consistently made this point about the relative weakness of the HTTPS ranking signal.

For example, in 2019 he answered a question about an SSL certificate that the company claimed would prevent sites from appearing in Google search results without the certificate.

The claim was:

“Without an SSL certificate, Google may show your website in search results.”

Muller replied:

“Yes, it’s not.

HTTPS is not a factor in whether or not a page is indexed.

We use HTTPS as a lightweight ranking factor and being able to use HTTPS is great for our users.

A free certificate from Let’s Encrypt works just as well. ”

SEO nuances again…

There is a lot of confusion about HTTPS as a ranking factor.

Some argue that it’s a tiebreaker when everything else is equal. However, HTTPS is so commonly used today that it’s hard to imagine what kind of relationships it could break.

It’s probably easier to understand when you consider that links can be a strong signal, meaning that other factors such as HTTPS can be a weak signal, and can’t really boost your SEO.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Ollyy

