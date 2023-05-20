Google Pixel Buds Pro update could significantly improve sound quality





The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds out there right now, and for good reason. While they didn’t start out at their best, these earbuds have been slowly getting better over the past year with significant software updates. One of the more influential updates introduced a 5-band equalizer, and although the factory sound quality wasn’t that great, it now allows users to actually adjust the sound quality. The company has also added support for spatial audio, bringing a truly immersive experience to Pixel Buds Pro users. Now it looks like Google plans to further improve the audio experience by introducing Clear Calling.

A 9to5Google representative shared details of a major update coming to Pixel Buds Pro in the coming months. It’s unclear at this time how the earbuds will handle the Clear Calling feature. This is a feature currently handled locally on your phone, so it’s possible your earbuds will take care of this or rely on a tethered Pixel handset. Either way, getting a better audio experience is the clear win here, and that can’t come fast enough.

For those unfamiliar, Clear Calling is a feature currently exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that enhances the caller’s voice and reduces background noise so users can hear other people on the phone. It provides a better way to communicate with people. As you can imagine, this kind of technology is very important considering some of us are always on the road and can’t stop in a quiet place when we need to answer a call. . Bringing this into the Pixel Buds Pro will give users even more convenient access to this very useful feature.

The source reports that in addition to Clear Calling, the update will also include a feature called “Super Wide Band Speech.” This feature increases the bandwidth from 16kHz to 32kHz for better voice quality. More bandwidth makes calls sound richer and provides a better experience. This is very interesting, but the documentation for this feature mentions “5G voice services”, so it seems that “super wideband speech” may not be introduced without wireless carrier support. .

As I mentioned earlier, an update with these features will be coming in the coming months. These earbuds are a bargain at the moment, but improvements like this set them apart from cheaper wireless earbuds compared to those with a slightly higher initial cost. These are the kinds of updates that are important to extend the life of the product for years to come.

Google Buds Pro are reliable true wireless earbuds. It outputs balanced audio and blocks a fair amount of background noise. It also features a beamforming mic for crystal-clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life.

