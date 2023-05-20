An incomplete list of what Google searches for “The Messenger” rank higher than news startup The Messenger





New York Post, May 19, 2023: “Messenger media start-up mocks rocky launch: ‘I googled it and couldn’t find it.'”

A Google search for “The Messenger” didn’t show the site as one of the first choices, but instead brought up an Iowa-based news service of the same name.

“Like any new media platform, it will take some time to be indexed on Google, but it should be completed soon,” a company spokesperson told the Post on Tuesday.

A rep wouldn’t say how many people visited the site on the first day, but insisted it was “traffic faster than expected and all organic.”

“I was curious about Messenger, but I googled the site name and couldn’t find it,” Scott Norber, a technology business correspondent for Quartz, said on Twitter.

Some people make more technical criticisms of the “SEO” of a site. [search engine optimization] “We’re not ready to support $100 million in ad revenue in the first year,” he said.

Privacy engineer Aram Zuckerscherf tweeted that Messenger doesn’t understand the “modern basics of SEO set before launch.”

“Between the lack of modern SEO and ad composition, I’m feeling the vibe of 2015 here and there,” Zuckerschaff tweeted.

An incomplete list of websites that rank higher than news startup The Messenger in a Google search for “The Messenger”

Sabotage Studio’s 2D side-scrolling platform game, The Messenger: “As demonic armies lay siege to a village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world to deliver the scroll most important to the survival of his clan. The classic What started as an action platformer quickly evolves into a sprawling time travel adventure filled with thrills, surprises and humor.”

The Messenger, a local newspaper in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The Messenger is a 2009 film starring Woody Harrelson, Samantha Morton, and Steve Buscemi.

The Australian mini-series The Messenger (“Ed’s life is a normal routine until cards with mysterious missions start arriving in the mail”) will be published in 2023, the day before the news site The Messenger. It was launched on Sunday, May 14th.

The Messenger, a local newspaper in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The Messenger is a documentary film that “explores our deep connection with birds and warns that the uncertain fate of songbirds may mirror ours.”

The Messenger is an online publication for the post-boomers in Clark County, Washington.

Messenger Wiki is a wiki about Sabotage Studio’s 2D side-scrolling platform game.

Messenger, Journal of Astronomical Science and Technology of the European Southern Observatory.

The Messenger is a classic album by violinist Daniel Rowland and pianist Boris Fedorov.

The Messenger is a Spotify original podcast about Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine’s attempt to oust President Yoweri Musevani.

The 1996 video art installation “Messenger” by Bill Viola (b. 1951, New York) features “a body of water in which a naked man slowly materializes.”

Messenger, “Northview High School Student News Source” in Fulton County, Georgia.

Messenger, a free weekly newspaper in Hillsboro, New Hampshire.

African-American political and literary magazine The Messenger (1917-1928). It was co-founded by A. Philip Randolph, an important figure in the Harlem Renaissance.

Messenger, church newspaper of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Belleville, Illinois.

The Messenger Co. is a manufacturer of custom stationery based in Auburn, Indiana.

The Messenger, poem by Eleanor Willner (“With no news of victory or defeat the messenger runs. The messenger does not rest/always runs”)

The Messenger, Grapeland, Texas newspaper, The Messenger’s Facebook page.

The Messenger, the sixth book in Daniel Silva’s Gabriel Aron series (“The art restorer and spy Gabriel Aron is widely regarded as one of the genre’s most compelling characters and is now He is about to face the biggest test of his life.”) ).

The Messenger Birds, a Detroit-area rock band whose latest album is 2022’s tragic comedy.

The Messenger is a play by Jeff Talbot, based on Henrik Ibsen’s classic Enemy of the People.

The Messenger (original soundtrack) is the soundtrack to Sabotage Studio’s 2D side-scrolling platform game by Denver musician Rainbowdragoneyes.

The Messenger is the quarterly magazine of the Lynnwood Senior Center in Lynnwood, Washington.

“Messenger” is an online comic that reads, “Boys named Kai and Kara and a fledgling Dragonbird spirit go on a quest in the hope that the reward will solve all their problems.”

Messenger, a kinetic pulse rifle available to players of the online first-person shooter Destiny 2.

The Messenger is an audiobook of the 2019 novel by J.N. Chaney and Terry Maggart (“Dash never asked to be a mech pilot, but fate has other plans.”) ).

The Hartsville Messenger, a newspaper in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Messenger, Facebook chat app.

Shoot the Messenger is a Chrome extension for deleting messages from Facebook’s chat app.

Messenger International is a charitable organization that “exists to develop uncompromising followers of Christ who will change the world.”

The Messenger is a 2019 Polish World War II film starring Filip Tokiski, Patricia Wolny, Tomasz Schuhardt, Adam Woronowicz and Zbigniew Zamachowski.

Kill the Messenger is a 2014 Jeremy Renner film based on the life of San Jose Mercury News reporter Gary Webb.

Messenger Coffee Co. is an artisanal coffee roaster and cafe in Kansas City.

MESSENGER, the 2004-2015 Mercury Orbital Space Mission (“Mercury Surface, Space Environment, Geochemistry, Ranging”), led by the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Physics.

Messenger, a 2017 podcast about the Australian immigration camp on Manus Island.

A 2019 article, “Shooting Messengers,” published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, is about humans’ tendency to think “innocent people who deliver bad news are not nice.”

The Messenger, a Troy, Alabama newspaper.

“The Messenger”, track 15 from Linkin Park’s 2010 album A Thousand Sons (“When life blinds us/Love makes us gentle/Oh, oh , oh, oh, oh, oh / oh-wow, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh”)

Hairstylist in Messenger, Overland Park, Kansas.

The Messenger Inquirer, a newspaper in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Messenger, monthly newsletter for the Israel Temple in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Note: Google’s search results are shaped by many factors and can vary from user to user and over time. Your mileage may vary.

But for me, The Messenger’s website, messenger.com, didn’t show up in the top 100 results for a Google search for ‘messenger’. Messenger’s Twitter account @TheMessenger came in at #24 in the results. That her LinkedIn page ranked him number 30.

On the other hand, articles about Messenger ranked 11th (New York Post), 15th (CJR), 19th (Niemann Institute), 21st (New York Times), 23rd (Pointer), 29th (Mother Jones), 42nd. (Axios), 48 (Commercial Observer), and 99 (The Wrap).

Images of so many different messengers via mid-journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.niemanlab.org/2023/05/an-incomplete-list-of-things-that-rank-above-news-startup-the-messenger-in-a-google-search-for-the-messenger/

