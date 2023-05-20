Cornell Institute of Technology – Cornell Institute of Technology Announces Winners of 2023 Startup Awards





Four student companies receive co-working space and $100,000 pre-seed funding to propel startups after graduation

Cornell Institute of Technology, New York, NY has awarded four student startups with pre-seed funding worth up to $100,000 each in its 10th annual Startup Awards competition. The award was announced at the Cornell Institute of Technology Open Studio. The Open Studio is an end-of-campus celebration that honors startups, cutting-edge research, projects, and corporate presentations founded at Cornell Tech. A panel of technology industry leaders and executives, as well as faculty members from Cornell University and Cornell Institute of Technology, selected the winning student team.

I am extremely proud of this year’s Cornell Tech Startup Awards finalists and how much they have already achieved. They embrace exciting new ideas, devices, and algorithms to tackle real-world problems. They’ve made a name for themselves here at Cornell Tech, and it’s great to see these students building some really impressive companies, says Jack and Lila of Cornell Tech.・Mr. Greg Morissette, Dean and Vice-Chancellor of Neefsey said. I am confident that these companies will have a positive impact on the world and I look forward to seeing what they achieve in the years to come.

The 2023 Startup Award winners are:

Esger is a SaaS platform that simplifies the ESG certification process for small businesses, enabling them to become certified in weeks instead of months. Diagram facilitates the pre-approval process for healthcare providers through intelligent automation and predictive analytics. So doctors can focus on their patients instead of paperwork. Gaia’s intelligent design tools help architects unleash their creativity, design faster, and streamline collaboration. Gaia can generate beautiful forms and follow function. Gaia thinks like an architect. Project B uses 3D body scans to produce custom-made brassieres that fit each customer’s breasts on demand. We provide a powerful experience by allowing our customers to define their own fit and style preferences.

Newsroom AI is a copyloting platform that accelerates the production of news articles in a journalist’s unique style, increasing journalist productivity while maintaining the quality and accuracy of their work.

Since the founding of Startup Studio, nine alumni companies have been acquired. Pilota was acquired by Hopper. Acquired by Otari by Peloton. Datalogue acquired by Nike. Auggie was acquired by Seed Health. Uru acquired by Adobe. Trigger Finance has been acquired by Circle. Gitlinks, acquired by Infor. Bowtie acquired by MINDBODY. And Thread Learning was acquired by CentralReach. Campus-founded and spun-out startups, including Jacobs Technion Cornell Institute’s Startup Studio and Runway Startup Postdocs, have collectively raised more than $300 million in funding and employed over 400 people in New York City are doing.

This year’s Open Studio also included presentations from selected BigCo Studio teams, where they showcased challenges they worked on with Studio’s partner organizations throughout the semester. In the BigCo Studio, the student will be matched with a real-life BigCo Executive or Vice President Advisor to research, prototype and present new products that will help achieve the company’s mission. Learn how to navigate your work at. This year’s BigCo Studio partner organizations include Anheuser Busch, Adobe, CapitalOne, Google, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Microsoft and Zinnia Health.

This year’s Startup Studio program was led by Jenny Fielding, Sam Dix, Alberto Escarlate, and Josh Hartmann, Chief Practice Officer at Cornell University. Lyel Resner, Head of PiTech Studio. and studio directors Naomi Cervantes and Tyler Rorik. The Startup Awards are the culmination of the Studio curriculum and a key component of the MSc experience at Cornell Tech, bringing together multidisciplinary teams to solve real-world problems. In the final semester, students can choose to form teams and enroll in his Startup Studio, where they will study Computer Science, Operations Research and Information Engineering, Business, Health Tech, Urban Technology, Connective Media, Electrical Engineering, and Computer Engineering. Combining diverse program areas such as Law for developing ideas and prototypes for startups in an academic setting.

Students not enrolled in the Startup Studio can choose the BigCo Studio or PiTech Studio tracks. At the PiTech Studio (Public Interest Tech Studio), students will have a particular focus on product development and business models that accelerate positive change in the public, non-profit, for-profit, and hybrid sectors.

Each Startup Award winner will also receive a co-working space at the Tata Innovation Center as part of a $100,000 investment.

About Cornell Tech

Cornell Institute of Technology is a landmark campus for technology research and education at Cornell University on Roosevelt Island in New York City. Our faculty, students, and industry partners work together in a hyper-collaborative environment to further advance research and develop meaningful technologies for our digital society. Formed in partnership with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and the City of New York, Cornell Institute of Technology builds on Cornell University’s long history of leading innovation in computer science and engineering, with global reach and local impact. Expanding.

