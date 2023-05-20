I put Google’s new AI writing assistant to the test





But when it came to more specific requests, the work started to look sloppy. When asked to write a note about consumer preferences in Paraguay compared to Uruguay, the system incorrectly explained that Paraguay has a small population. It was a hallucination, or fabrication, of the meaning behind a 1960s Hindi movie song played at my pre-wedding welcome event.

Most ironically, when prompted about Duet AI’s benefits, the system says Duet AI has raised over $10 million in funding from investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator to develop AI for the music industry. explained that it was a startup founded by two former Google employees. No such company seems to exist. Google encourages users to report inaccuracies through the “downvote” button below AI-generated responses.

Behr said Google screened topics, keywords and other content cues to avoid responses that would offend or unduly influence people, especially based on demographics or political or religious beliefs. It is said that He acknowledged that the system makes mistakes, but feedback from public testing is essential to combat the tendency of AI systems to reflect biases in training data or to hoax information. said. AI will be a forever project, she says.

Still, Behr said early users, including Instacart and employees of Victoria’s Secret’s Adore Me underwear brand, were positive about the technology. Instacart spokesperson Lauren Svenson said in a handwritten email that the company is excited to test Google’s AI capabilities but isn’t ready to share insights.

My test results left me with some concerns that the AI ​​writing aids might lose their originality and bring harm to the human recipients of the AI-generated text. I imagine readers looking through outdated emails and documents in the same way Google’s nearly 6,000-word privacy policy is read. It’s unclear to what extent Google’s tools can absorb a person’s individuality, and whether they will help us or replace us.

Behr said that Google’s internal testing so far has shown that emails from co-workers aren’t normal or typical. These tools have encouraged, not stifled, human ingenuity and creativity, she says. Behr would also like to have an AI model of her that mimics her style, but she says those are still being evaluated.

Despite the disappointments and limitations, Docs and Gmail’s Duet features seem likely to bring back some users who have started relying on ChatGPT and competing AI writing software. Google has gone further than most other options, and what we see today is just a preview of what’s to come.

Or as ifDuet matures from a promising drafter to an unprejudiced and accomplished document finisher, its use will become unstoppable. Until then, when it comes to writing heartfelt vows and speeches, it’s left to a completely blank screen.

