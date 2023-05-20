University of Alabama-Led Electric Vehicle Project Selected for Federal Grant





A University of Alabama (UA)-led proposal to strengthen the role of the Deep South in electric vehicle (EV) production and support has been selected by the National Science Foundation (NSF) for further development.

A $1 million planning grant from the NSF Regional Innovation Engine Program will allow UA and its partners, the University of Georgia and Mississippi State University, to spend up to $160 million over 10 years, alongside 44 other teams. Compete for the first NSF Engine Development Award. , aims to help partners work together to create economic, social and technological opportunities in the region.

The UA-led project will bring stakeholders across the EV supply chain into action to drive electrification of transportation, including buying EVs, increasing grid capacity, increasing charging capacity, and establishing and growing a domestic materials industry. We envision an innovative supply chain ecosystem that we can participate in confidently and effectively. Extraction, recycling and manufacturing of supply chain components and systems.

As automakers introduce more EVs into production, add computing power, and continue to integrate automation, the entire transportation ecosystem must change to meet the new demands. The partnership behind the proposal will work with automakers, the energy industry and the transportation sector to add value to the supply chain, from training a skilled workforce to building the infrastructure to sustain EVs for consumers. can be added.

The University of Alabama is leading research projects supporting electric vehicle infrastructure, workforce development, and supply chains in the Southeast. (Contribution)

Transportation is undergoing one of the biggest changes since the invention of the gasoline-powered car and the switch from horse-drawn carriages, said Allen Parrish, incoming interim vice president of research and economic development and executive director of the Alabama Transportation Institute. .

Parrish said there is an opportunity to capture some of the economic growth that comes with these changes by setting the state up for success. This initiative engages students in cutting-edge research and development, immersing them in the entrepreneurial spirit of these changes as they grow their careers here in Alabama and in our region. is intended for

The UA-led project is one of 44 award-winning projects across a wide range of states and territories, and touches geographies that have not fully benefited from the technology boom of the last few decades. I’m here. These NSF Engine Development Awards help the organization make connections and develop a regional innovation ecosystem within two years to prepare a strong proposal for what will become his NSF engine of the future.

These NSF Engine Development Awards lay the groundwork for a new hub of innovation and potential future NSF engines, said NSF Director Seturaman Panchanathan. These honorees are part of the fabric of his NSF vision to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation everywhere. They will build strong regional partnerships rooted in scientific innovation in all regions of our country. Through these program awards, NSF is sowing the seeds of the future of local innovation in our communities and growing local economies through research and partnerships. This will unlock ideas, talent, paths and resources to build a vibrant innovation ecosystem across the country.

If ATI’s Alabama Mobility and Power Center spearheads the program and wins the full NSF Engine Development Award, it will provide the number of vehicles needed to conduct research and support private and government investment in new vehicles. It will replicate the Center’s model of bringing together faculty and staff professionals. Battery technology and workforce development across the three states. Alabama Power is a partner of the Alabama Mobility and Power Center.

For more information about the Mississippi-Alabama-Georgia Electric Vehicle Technology Network (MAGNET Engine), visit its website at magnet.ua.edu.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama website.

