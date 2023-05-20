How Israeli innovation impacts Africa’s future





By 2050, one-fourth of the world’s population will be African, and the continent is expected to become more prosperous and sustainable. Tiny Israel, with a population of just nine million, could be part of Africa’s solution, at least according to some experts.

“African and Israeli leaders can join forces to make a global impact,” said Haim Taib, founder and president of the Mitorelli Group.

The Mitorelli Group is “a blend of multinational leadership and teams, and an important bridge to Africa,” he said to 1,000 guests Tuesday night in Jerusalem. “Investing in education and local talent will enable the next generation to grow local economies, create new jobs and build the next technology companies in Africa.

“Over the next ten years, we will provide vocational and technical training to one million people on the continent. We will be able to work with the Israeli technology ecosystem to develop innovative solutions.”

MITRELLI GROUP has been operating in Africa for 10 years. On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Tolerance Museum celebrated its founding anniversary. Among them were 500 group employees from Angola, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Switzerland, Israel and others.

Haim Taib, Founder and President of the Mitorelli Group, and Yitzhak Erdan, African Ambassador to Israel and Founder and Chairman of the Israeli Ambassadors Club. (Credit: Oded Ant-Man)

The delegation also included African dignitaries such as Senegal’s Minister of Agriculture and Industry and Advisor to the President, Dr Serine Gué Diop. João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water, Angola. From the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Dr. Vafrahi Maite, Director General of Economic and Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Diaspora.

In addition to African cocktails and cuisine (served on sun-tanned, earth-colored plates in a décor reminiscent of the lush rainforest of Africa), the menu includes innovations, food, agriculture, water and energy. It included strengthening ties between Israel and Africa.

Over 80% of Mitrelli’s 2,500 employees work in Africa. Over the past decade, the organization has been responsible for providing access to drinking water and electricity for nearly half a million of her people, and providing access to health care, education and training projects for hundreds of thousands of others. I came.

Mitorelli Group CEO Yaron Tuwera said Mitorelli now sees the next decade as more than 50% of the world’s under-15 population will be concentrated in Africa. In the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, for example, 70% of the population is already under the age of 35, Mayte explained.

“We have to create about 8 million jobs over the next 10 years, and it will not be easy,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

“Job creation should not be done by the state, it should be done by the private sector. So the challenge is to develop the private sector in such a way that it can create jobs for young people. We are looking at ways to do that.”

Côte d’Ivoire is already working with Mitorelli to improve what Meite calls the mango sector. Most of the local fruits are seasonal, harvesting only three to four months of the year. Market availability is limited in the country as the fruit cannot be stored or maintained for the rest of the year. Mitorelli is helping the country change that.

We are also working on a project to let the world know the quality of the country’s mangoes, pineapples, and avocados so that they can be exported to more countries.

Israeli Innovation on the African Continent

“We have to take advantage of Israel’s progress in agriculture,” Mayte said. “We know that until just 75 years ago Israel was a desert, but now it is green. Ivory Coast is also arid and can benefit from learning from Israel.”

Senegal is also eyeing Israeli technology in a similar effort. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity in Senegal, leaving 20% ​​of the population undernourished, according to the United Nations. Today, Senegal is about to revolutionize its agricultural industry, Diop said.

“Israeli innovations in agritech and foodtech are playing a key role in meeting the needs of the world,” he told the Post. “We must develop new technologies to improve the processing, storage and distribution of food. We are confident that we can overcome the challenges we face and build a world where everyone has access to food, education and innovation.”

Mitorelli is currently working with Senegal to build a network of 23 schools with programs focused on technology, innovation and vocational training. Additionally, they are working on the final approval of the biogas program.

Biogas is a naturally occurring renewable energy source obtained from animal and plant waste. In addition to being used for cooking, the by-products can also be used as fertilizer.

“Israel is helping build this biogas program in remote areas, which could have a significant impact on deforestation,” Diop said. “In the absence of gas, we use trees to generate energy, which has a negative impact.”

Senegal actively participates in UN efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to “make the world greener”. With the support of Israel, we intend to become Africa’s leader in biogas and emissions reduction. ”

He said the pilot project should start by early 2025 in Sandiala, where he is also mayor. And if successful, it will spread to other cities.

“I strongly believe that it is only with innovation and advanced technology that we can meet Africa’s challenges and support food independence, not just in Africa, but around the world,” Diop said.

With some African countries aggressively withdrawing Israel’s African Union observer status and blaming Israel for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Mr. Meyte wonders why he is working so closely with the Jewish state. When asked if he was in harmony with the influence his policies.

“Overseas, people see Africa as one country, but we are a continent of 53 states, with different laws and different approaches,” Meite stressed, adding that “politics makes us a little bit more distant. There were times when we had to takeBut now there’s no reason not to [work with Israel]so we have to do it.

“We are feeling the impact of the project in Angola. He said the organization has touched thousands of lives, providing access to water, shelter and improved health care.

“Many people in Africa are working on projects similar to ours, but our ability to sustain projects over the long term is where the company makes the biggest difference.”

Introducing the Mitorelli Impact Award

Taib on Tuesday announced the Mitrelli Impact Award, which provides a $100,000 annual grant to individuals or teams that have implemented innovative initiatives aimed at creating job opportunities in technology, health and education in Africa. .

Taib’s family is African immigrants. His parents immigrated to Israel from Tunisia in northern Africa in 1947 and 1952 respectively. I first returned to Africa 30 years ago and have wanted to help Africa ever since.

“For me, it’s closing the circle,” he told the Post.

But whether it’s training a million high-tech technicians over the next decade or working with older community leaders to open up to children, it’s up to us to accept and use the gifts that Mitorelli has to offer. He recognizes that it will be up to the people of Africa. Do a different job than before.

“What I’m trying to do is create a generation of young people whose schools and careers matter,” Taib said. “Then the whole of Africa will leap forward.

“The name of the game is all about humans,” he said. “The 500 people we brought from Africa are making a difference in Africa. We bring ideas, technology and money. But ultimately, people make the difference.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/environment-and-climate-change/article-743520

