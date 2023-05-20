Apple users can use the new app to “talk” to ChatGPT. Here’s what you can do with it:





iPhone and iPad users can now converse with a new chatbot this weekend, after OpenAI released the Apple iOS (AAPL) mobile app for its groundbreaking ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) system.

Key Points OpenAI is rolling out a ChatGPT app for Apple iOS. The app has voice recognition built in, allowing an iPhone user to have a conversation with his ChatGPT. An Android release is coming soon, and an international iOS release is planned. OpenAI believes this app will allow new users to be discovered. Features of ChatGPT.

Leveraging the Whisper speech recognition system, the ChatGPT iOS app allows iPhone users to give voice commands to a chatbot, which provides detailed responses without pushing ads or providing too many results. can. This may sound cool, but it may not be groundbreaking for Apple users already accustomed to the Siri Assistant.

iPhone and Mac users have long been able to use ChatGPT on their devices through the OpenAI website on mobile web browsers. OpenAI said it received user feedback on how ChatGPT can be used on the go, prompting it to release its own app that can sync user history across devices. The company said it will collect feedback on how users incorporate ChatGPT’s responses into their daily lives.

So what can the iOS ChatGPT app do?

iPhone users can ask ChatGPT for recommendations on cooking, travel plans, gift ideas, or presentations. ChatGPT can also write poems based on user suggestions.

ChatGPT can also be used as a professional tool and learning device, allowing users to explore topics such as history, literature, and language learning in depth. OpenAI says it can also provide feedback on work projects, summarize notes, provide technical information, and help with other professional tasks.

OpenAI to release Android app soon, add plugins, internet access

In addition to releasing the iOS app this week, OpenAI has announced that an Android version will be available “soon.” The company says iOS is only available in the US for now, but plans to expand internationally in the future.

OpenAI also recently announced that paying ChatGPT users will now be able to access their web browser and provide updates on topical questions. It was previously limited to information up to 2021.

Internet users can now get ChatGPT responses to their Internet queries after Microsoft (MSFT) integrated chatbot functionality into the Bing search engine. OpenAI is also rolling out plugins that allow ChatGPT users to interact with her Expedia (EXPE), Kayak, OpenTable and other services.

The app’s release comes the same week that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman first appeared before Congress in testimony exploring whether governments should regulate AI, and in some cases endorsed it. .

