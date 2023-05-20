Meeting Our Common Glass – Greater Washington Jewish Federation





On the final day of the Federal Israel YOUR Way mission, a group of our community members from across Greater Washington met Tal, a senior fellow and one of the most experienced researchers at the Kogod Research Center at the Shalom Hartmann Institute in Jerusalem. I had the opportunity to meet Dr. Becker. And the thoughtful leaders of the Jewish world.

As part of the discussion, one mission participant asked Dr. Becker if he thought the glass was half empty or half full in terms of a possible resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Dr. Becker replied, “We should think of a way to add water to the glass.” I was shocked by this. Because this is exactly the approach many of us take as community members in the Washington metropolitan area, and the broader hallmark of our area that we seek to make a positive impact.

The nation’s capital has a broad culture inspired by the belief that ideas, practices and actions lead to change. People move here because they believe their personal actions—the water they pour into their glasses—make a difference in the wider world.

This also applies to the Federation and our approach. We want to see how we can improve the lives of those around us, how we can strengthen the connection between Jewish life and Israel, how the proportion of people who identify as Jewish is increasing, and how we can make connections among us. We are always looking for ways to help you live a meaningful life. An increasingly complex world. There are no absolute answers or results. Each generation faces unique circumstances and challenges, but our commitment to continually filling the individual and collective cups is at the core of what we do.

Through convening leaders, developing strategies and programs, allocating resources, and partnering with both established and emerging organizations, we expand the capacity of our communities to impact more effectively and efficiently. I am aiming for

Thank you for your support in empowering the Federation, our vital Jewish organizations, partners, leaders, and Jewish Greater Washington as we build a vibrant Jewish life together. increase. If you haven’t yet, please consider doing so as we celebrate #ShalomDCGivingWeek. All new or additional gifts will be matched until Sunday, May 21st. Your dedication to this joint effort ensures that we keep Jewish Greater Washington moving toward a brighter future.

I look forward to continuing our joint and meaningful efforts, and as always, welcome your input.

sabbath shalom

Gill

