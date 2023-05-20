Google at I/O 2023: We’ve been working on AI before it was cool





Google CEO Sundar Pichai explains some of the company's many new AI models.

The Google I/O show was certainly something, wasn’t it? It was a non-stop AI talk without a break, and she was furious for two hours. Bard, Palm, Duet, Unicorn, Gecko, Gemini, Tailwind, Oter There were so many cryptic AI codenames flying around it was hard to figure out what Google was talking about. A glossary would be really helpful. The highlight is of course the hardware, but even that has become a hot topic as an AI distribution system.

Google is in full panic over the rise of OpenAI and its flagship ChatGPT. ChatGPT has wowed Wall Street and may steal some of the queries people normally type on Google.com. This is an embarrassing situation for Google, especially for CEO Sundar Pichai. He’s had the “AI first” slogan for about seven years, but there isn’t much to it. Google has been trying to get consumers excited about AI for years, but it wasn’t until someone other than Google started dabbling in AI that people started to get interested.

Even more embarrassing is that the rise of ChatGPT is built on Google technology. The “T” in “ChatGPT” stands for “transformer”. This is a neural network technology Google invented in his 2017 but never commercialized. OpenAI took Google’s public research, built a product based on it, and is now using it to blackmail Google.

A few months before I/O, Pichai issued a ‘Code Red’ warning internally that ChatGPT is something Google must fight for, co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin from retirement. . A few years ago, Google panicked over his Facebook and required all employees to build social features into Google’s existing applications. And although this was widely frowned upon, and ultimately unsuccessful, Google is looking to scrap its Google+ strategy to combat his OpenAI. All employees are now reportedly required to have some sort of AI feature built into all Google products.

“Must-have AI” is certainly what Google I/O felt. In each section of the presentation, we asked several departments at Google to present a new AI book report they’ve been working on over the past six months. Google I/O felt more like a presentation for Google managers than a show meant to excite developers and consumers. The AI ​​Directive has created ridiculous situations, such as Android’s head of engineering taking the stage and only talking about AI-powered poop emoji wallpaper generators rather than meaningful improvements to the OS.

Wall Street investors were clearly one of the groups excited about Google I/O, with the company’s stock up 4% after the show ended. Perhaps that was the whole point.

An AI show with no mention of Google Assistant at all?

Can you believe there was zero mention of the Google Assistant at Google I/O? While the show was all about AI, Google didn’t mention its biggest AI product. Pichai’s seminal “AI First” blog post from 2016 is about his Google Assistant, featuring an image of Pichai in front of the Google Assistant logo. Google highlighted past AI projects such as Gmail’s Smart Reply and Smart Compose, Google Photos’ magic eraser and AI-powered search, Deepmind’s AlphaGo, and Google Lens, but Google Assistant also manages one mention. could not. It seems that it was entirely intentional.

Heck, Google has announced a product following the Nest Hub Google Assistant smart display Pixel Tablet, but the Google Assistant hasn’t been mentioned yet. At one point, the presenter even said the Pixel Tablet has a “voice-activated helper.”

Google’s I/O sidestepping of the Google Assistant seemed like further deprioritization of what was once the company’s main AI product. Assistant’s last major speaker/display product launch was two years ago in March 2021. Since then, Google has shipped hardware, removed Assistant support from Nest Wi-Fi and Fitbit, and disabled Assistant commands in Waze. It lost a patent lawsuit against Sonos and removed key speaker features such as volume control from the Cast feature. The Assistant’s driving mode will be discontinued in his 2022, and one of the Assistant’s biggest features, Reminders, will be gone in favor of Google Task Reminders.

The Pixel Tablet looked exactly like all other Google Assistant devices, so it looked like it was supposed to be the new Google Assistant device, but Google shipped it without a dedicated smart display interface. It appears to have been conceived when the Assistant was a viable product at Google and shipped as leftover hardware when the Assistant fell out of favor.

The Google Assistant team was reportedly asked to stop developing its own product and focus on improving Bard. This assistant has never actually made any money in his seven years. All hardware is sold at cost, the speech recognition server is expensive to run, and the assistant has no after-sales revenue streams such as advertising. As an aside, recently Assistant seems to take several seconds to process her commands, and the power of the speech recognition server seems to drop significantly.

