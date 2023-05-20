Early stage companies pursue practices at CIO event





Technology startups are sometimes lumped together with interesting but potentially impractical endeavors.

Early-stage companies selected as finalists for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase span a range of emerging technologies, including generative AI, low-code/no-code, and serverless cloud. However, they emphasize practical issues such as dealing with the high volume of business documents sent each day, speeding up digital transformation projects, and reducing skyrocketing cloud costs.

Finalists discussed their products at MIT Sloan’s annual CIO event in Cambridge, Massachusetts this week. How organizations adapt to change and remain resilient in an uncertain world was a key theme across several panel discussions. The emphasis on responding flexibly to rapidly changing business challenges also spilled over into startup messaging.

Document-focused generative AI platform

San Jose, Calif.-based Innovation Showcase finalist Kognitos offers a generative AI platform that automates businesses. According to the company, its concierge product lets users input how they want their business processes to work, and an interpreter built on a unique large-scale language model translates users’ ideas into automated code. Translate to library.

Meanwhile, IT administrators are looking for ways to turn the excitement around generative AI into something that makes a difference in their organizations.

“The most common conversations we have today are with generative AI efforts and curious CIOs. [or] “The Skunk Works project is looking to apply generative AI to their business in a way that adds value,” said Jason Langon, head of growth at Cognitos.

Against this backdrop, document-intensive processes have emerged as an important use case. Langone cited invoices, bills of lading and insurance claims as examples. Companies receive such documents by email, and people need to read the messages, understand the content, check the attachments, and send the embedded documents to the appropriate system for processing, he said. Stated.

However, Kognitos automation code calls APIs to extract information from documents and emails. The resulting efficiency gains are important for organizations that are facing increased billing volumes but are not in a position to expand their workforce, Langon said.

Efficiency gains come from Kognitos’ exception management approach. When something unexpected happens in the platform, it encourages business users to handle exceptions and learn process logic to handle similar cases.

Generative AI’s exception management role provides an alternative to time-consuming solutions. “Otherwise, someone would have to write code to fix something,” says Langon.

MIT Sloan startup finalists target top innovation technologies such as cloud, AI and mobile apps.Accelerate transformation with a low-code/no-code platform

Alpha Software, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, provides a low-code platform for web and mobile application development, as well as a no-code platform that allows non-developers to create data collection apps for mobile devices. Innovation Showcase finalists aim to provide a faster path to digitization than traditional software development.

Most people who successfully migrate to the cloud are in the stage of just burning their computing cycles. Matt Butcher Fermyon Co-founder and CEO

Alpha Software CEO and co-founder Richard Rabins says CIOs are under pressure to adopt manual, paper-based systems and create digital equivalents as quickly as possible. But for organizations that code in Java, .Net, C, or C#, or rely on professional services firms for software development, this is a difficult problem to solve, he said.

“The basic challenge is to use traditional methods. [are] It’s taking too long and too expensive,” Rabins said.

However, he added that a project that would have taken six months to complete with a traditional approach could take six weeks with low-code and as little as six hours with no-code.

Every industry has manual systems that need to be modernized. Alpha Software, however, focuses on a specific segment. For example, the company targets quality control (QC) as a key data-intensive aspect of manufacturing. Rabins cited one manufacturing plant of his that uses “monster paper-based forms” to collect QC information, albeit highly automated.

But once these forms are digitized, organizations can initiate QC workflows, notify the right parties when quality issues arise, and end the resolution loop. Data analytics will also be possible, Rabins said.

Another focus is in the areas of safety and inspections, where paper-based data collection methods are also common. “We are focused on anything that requires a response to safety, testing and quality,” Rabins said.

Serverless clouds target wasted computing cycles

Fermyon is a company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado that provides a cloud computing environment for serverless functions, code pieces that perform a single function within an application. The company’s Spin developer tool is based on WebAssembly. WebAssembly is a language originally designed for building applications that run in the browser and is now being adopted for cloud-native applications.

Fermyon co-founder and CEO Matt Butcher said neither virtual machines nor containers are the optimal setup for the increasingly popular serverless model. He said Fermyon’s tech stack is optimized for serverless functions that often execute within milliseconds, such as responding to requests and shutting down.

What does it mean for the CIO? More efficiency, less power consumption. Bucher said the project that led to Fermyon’s launch began with a realization of the wasteful use of computers in the Microsoft Azure cloud. The Azure architect he spoke to said his biggest complaints were racking up servers as fast as possible and compute utilization below his 20%.

“Most people who have successfully migrated to the cloud are just in the computing cycle burning,” Butcher said. In addition, the cloud is under economic pressure for the first time, he added.

But Innovation Showcase makes better use of its computing resources, Butcher said. According to the company, for example, services run only when processing a request and can be scaled down to zero between requests, minimizing consumption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchcio/news/366538052/Early-stage-companies-pursue-the-practical-at-CIO-event

