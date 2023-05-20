Google CEO Sundar Pichais sells Chennai home, father collapses during handover





By Ankita Chakravarti: The Chennai house where Google CEO Sundar Pichai grew up has been sold. An ancestral home in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, has found a new owner in Tamil film actor and producer C Manikandan. When Manikandan discovered that the property belonged to Pichai, he immediately made the decision to acquire it. A source cited by The Hindu said the process of signing the deal took about four months. Interestingly, during the handover of the property, Pichai’s father, RS Pichai, was overwhelmed with emotion.

According to The Hindu, Manikandan himself is a property developer and has a notable track record of successfully building and delivering around 300 homes under the well-known brand Chellapas Builders. But it’s not just his fame that comes with Sundar Pichai’s fortune that attracts him. Rather, it is the sheer humility displayed by Pichai’s parents that deeply moved and inspired Manikandan.

Manikandan waited patiently for four months because the Google CEO’s father, RS Pichai, was living in the United States at the time, according to the report. Despite the wait, Manikandan’s enthusiasm and determination remained unwavering.

“Mr Sander’s mother made her own filter coffee, and her father provided me with the paperwork immediately upon our first meeting,” he told the publication. “I was fascinated by their humility and humble approach,” he added. Manikandan also noted that Pichai’s father was determined not to use the Google CEO’s name to expedite the registration and transfer process.

“In fact, his father waited for hours at the registry office, paid all the necessary taxes, and handed me the papers,” he said.

The current CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai spent his childhood in Chennai and left Chennai in 1989 to study metallurgical engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

Neighbors say Pichai lived in the house until he was 20. During a visit to Chennai in December, the Google CEO handed out cash and some daily necessities to security guards from his home. Neighbors also recalled Pichai taking selfies with his family on the balcony, capturing precious memories.

Manikandan said Pichai’s father demolished the entire site and handed over the development site at his own expense.

“When Ms. Sunder’s father handed over the paperwork, I was emotional for a few minutes as this was my first property,” Manikandan added. Manikandan plans to build a villa on the vacant lot, which is expected to be completed within a year next year. Half a year.

