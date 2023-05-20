How Local Teams Combine Sport and Technology – St Pete Catalyst





Champa Bay’s four professional sports franchises are increasingly turning to new technology to enhance their game day experience and stay competitive.

Representatives from the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vinnik Sports Group, which owns the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the PGA Tour met this week to discuss how technology and sports create a winning combination. Julie Souza, Head of Sports for Global Professional Services at Amazon Web Services (AWS), moderated Wednesday’s panel at her poweredUP festival in Tampa Bay Her Tech.

Andrew McIntyre, senior vice president of technology and innovation at Vinik Sports Group, kicked off the conversation by noting that Lightning executives are creating a new software development division to make more use of analytics data.

“We are doing a massive cloud migration of these analytic assets, and we are building our team to meet it with speed and speed,” he explained. “To make sure that when you’re learning from this data, you can apply it directly, whether it’s player ratings or in-game strategy.”

Buccaneers director of insights and strategy Jon Breedlove said the team is using Lava, a new technology platform, to customize gifts, discounts and incentives for fans. It will also integrate customer data from individual ticketing, kiosk and merchandise vendors, he said.

With Laval, team officials can see how many beers and hot dogs season ticket holders have purchased, and can influence future decisions by recording their behavior. Encouraging people to come to games early is one aspect.

Rays Director of Ticketing and Digital Experience Jimmy Reed explained how the team incorporated no-checkout technology into one of its busiest bars, the Budweiser Porch. This effort coincided with Major League Baseball’s introduction of the pitch clock to shorten games.

Fans insert their credit cards into one of the kiosks, grab whatever they want, and return to their seats. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and shelf sensors do the rest.

When asked what cool new technology he would like to borrow from other organizations, Breedlove pointed to a baseball team across the bay.

Buccaneers’ Breedlove said he’s very envious of the Rays’ technology. I feel like I am stealing. When you think about these things from a consumer psychology standpoint, you do more when things are smooth.

“In our case, people complain because we went during halftime, but they’re still queuing by the third quarter.”

Scott Gatterman, senior vice president of digital operations for the PGA TOUR, explained that new technology will allow golf fans to capture every stroke in an instant. Due to the sports format, TV viewers now watch about 3% of the games, but only after a few minutes of delay.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to stream about 32,000 shots over four days of tournament play. PGA officials will work with his AWS to deliver footage across multiple platforms around the world.

“The opportunity to move things to the cloud continues to drive down the cost of that effort,” Guttermann said. Every week it was closer to being realized.

McIntyre said Vinnik Sports Group has adopted Evolve Express, a new safety inspection platform first used at Walt Disney World. Fans can still wear backpacks or handbags and keep items in their pockets when entering Amalie Arena.

The system scans their bodies and creates a three-dimensional box for areas of concern, he said. McIntyre said 3,000 to 5,000 more fans are now in their seats before the pack drops.

It just goes through, he added. And it still allows the same level of security.

The Rays continue their quest for high-profile new ballparks. As team officials continue to upgrade Tropicana his field, Reed hopes new technologies, such as checkout-free shopping, will become the norm rather than proprietary alternatives.

He said building a new facility would incorporate the latest innovations from the ground up, making it more practical and less costly than retrofitting existing infrastructure. The Rays will soon have that chance.

McIntyre said sports franchises must continue to attract fans from an earlier age. Whether the burgeoning metaverse offers the best path to achieving that goal remains to be seen, but Lightning officials continue to keep an eye on early adopters.

This included MLB’s Atlanta Braves organization, which created a digital twin of the new ballpark and surrounding entertainment district, similar to what the Rays/Hines development team had proposed. McIntyre said the initial focus was on improving operational efficiency, with the Braves now hosting social events in a corner of the Metaverse.

I think we need to experiment in those areas, he said. Five years from now he would probably have some problems if he weren’t.

