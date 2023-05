Musk biography hits the streets on Sept. 12

Walter Isaacson, the author of critically acclaimed biographies of Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin and more, will release his next book focusing on Elon Musk on September 12th.

Simon & Schuster has opened pre-orders for the 688-page book. Based on a preview provided by the publisher, it appears to offer a sympathetic take on the controversial owners of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX.

Elon Musk was regularly beaten by bullies as a child in South Africa, according to a book on the website. One day, a group pushed him down a concrete staircase and kicked him until his face was a swollen paw. He was hospitalized for a week. But his physical scars were minor compared to those of his father, an engineer, rogue and charismatic visionary.

According to the publisher, that childhood had a lasting effect on Musk’s psyche, turning him into a tough but vulnerable boy, prone to mood swings like Jekyll and Hyde, and highly risk-tolerant and dramatized. A lust for, an epic sense of mission, and the intensity of a ruthless and sometimes destructive madness.

Musk and Isaacson agreed to collaborate on a biography in 2021, and Musk tweeted news of the book about 20 minutes after the meeting, before Isaacson’s representatives knew it. (In the same thread, Musk didn’t rule out the possibility of writing his own autobiography someday.)

Over the next two years, Isaacson attended meetings with Musk, talked to friends, family and rivals, and observed Musk’s daily life.

According to Simon & Schuster, when Musk secretly bought Twitter stock early last year, Musk told Isaacson, “We need to change our mindset from being in crisis mode.” It is said that most of my life.

Isaacson previously previewed the book in an interview with Kara Swisher, suggesting that Musk’s childhood will be paramount in his entrepreneurial quest.

The book begins with a surprisingly difficult childhood in South Africa. That his father is Darth Vader, who he said is still alive but haunts Elon every day.

He also hinted that he was prepared to criticize the way Mr. Musk was portrayed.

[Hes] “The most interesting people on the planet are doing the most interesting things right now, driving people crazy in the process,” said Isaacson. And I’m just there to tell a story to help you make sense of it. I will explain what happened. And some will say, “Oh, you justify this and that because you explained it.” You will get a lot.

