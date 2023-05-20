Google Antitrust Violations: Government Plans Action Against Google Over Antitrust Violations





India’s government will take action against Alphabet’s Google after an antitrust watchdog found last year it engaged in anti-competitive behavior and abused its market position, the IT minister said. told Reuters.

India’s antitrust agency fined Google $275 million in October over two lawsuits for abusing its dominant position in the Android operating system market and coercing developers to use the company’s in-app payment system. imposed.

Deputy Federal Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Reuters in an interview at the IT Ministry in New Delhi that such findings are “serious” and cause “deep concern” for the Indian federal government. India’s federal government said it would take its own action against Google. “The ministry must take action,” Chandrasekhar said. “We’ve thought it through, and we’ll see that in the next few weeks. It’s certainly not the kind of thing that you just leave and shove under the carpet.”

He did not specify what policy or regulatory measures the government could take.

Chandrasekhar, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top officials in his government, said the issue was “not just worrying for us, but for India’s digital ecosystem as a whole.”

Find stories that interest you. Google did not respond to a request for comment on the minister’s remarks. Asked if he had discussed the issue with Google, Chandrasekhar said: “There is no need to discuss it. There is a court decision.” The payment lawsuit is still on appeal, but an Indian court said in March, in response to a legal challenge, that the Indian Competition Commission’s findings of Google’s anti-competitive conduct in the Android market were correct.

The minister’s comments come against a backdrop of rising tensions between Indian companies and Google.

India, after Tinder owner Match Group and a number of startups claimed that a new service fee system used by Google for in-app payments violated the Competition Commission’s October ruling. competition watchdog has launched a new investigation into Google.

Google has previously said that the service fee will help invest in the Google Play app store and Android mobile OS and ensure that it can be distributed for free.

In the wake of India’s Android antitrust order, Google also warned that “no other jurisdiction has called for such sweeping changes” as the country’s mobile OS sales methods have changed significantly. was forced to make significant changes.

About 97% of India’s 620 million smartphones run Android, and the company sees India as a key growth market.

Other companies such as Apple and Amazon are also facing lawsuits for possible anti-competitive conduct in India. Chandrasekhar said the government is keen to take steps to ensure India’s digital economy is protected.

“We don’t want growth in a way that distorts consumer choice and free competition,” he said.

“We will certainly consider what governments need to do to prevent anyone, including but not limited to Google, from abusing their market power or power.”

Stay up to date with important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read technology news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/government-plans-action-against-google-after-antitrust-breaches/articleshow/100369957.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos