Sanwo-Olu Commissions Innovation Lab | Premium Times Nigeria





Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwoor on Friday commissioned Ikorodu to set up an innovation lab.

Innovation Lab SAIL (Senator Avil Innovation Lab) was founded by Lagos Eastern District Senator Tokunbo Avil and his wife Faisola as a community project to deepen the acceptance of technology innovation within the district.

Launched in 2021, the SAIL project operates in partnership with the Co-creation Hub (CcHUB), a leading innovation center that accelerates technology for economic prosperity.

The governor, who commissioned the creation of the innovation center, praised the lawmaker and his partners, saying only technology can give Nigerians the opportunity to create progress and solutions to their problems.

He said innovation platforms should be rolled out statewide so that young people willing to pursue careers in tech enjoy greater access.

Africa missed the first industrial revolution, but we missed the second, he said.

We finally started with the third industrial revolution. We have no excuse not to be a major stakeholder in the coming Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions. Because it is this technology that enables young people living in Ikorodu to give up on the leap and compete with their peers in innovation centers around the world.

He said the government has continued to provide an enabling environment for international companies to grow.

What many of us may not know is that Microsoft has invested in making Nigeria the hub of Africa and creating more than 5 million jobs directly and indirectly, he said.

Nearly 60 to 65 percent of all technology-driven investments came to Lagos last year, he said, thanks to the opportunities we provided.

Lagos remains the technology capital of Africa, well beyond Cape Town, Nairobi and even Kigali, Rwanda. Lagos will continue to be home to all international players. Lagos is home to all the unicorn companies that exist in our country, with about 5-6 of them driving the technology sector in Africa.

fiber cable

Sanwol further said the state is building fiber duct cables through partners.

We have laid over 2,000 kilometers of fiber duct in Lagos. We do something called Metropolitan Fiber Mesh. They (the ICT hubs) don’t have to spend that money again, he said.

The governor said this would make the Internet better, making it cheaper, faster and smarter, so that things like those coming out of SAIL would be globally competitive. Stated.

Sanwool said the innovation center was set up for young people in Lagos, especially in eastern Lagos.

He once again praised the senators and their husbands for their vision, passion and interest in making an impact on society.

He urged students to take advantage of the platform, adding that they don’t have to leave the country to compete globally.

There is no reason to leave the shores of this place. After you finish your training here, we’ll hug you back to Microsoft and hug you back to Meta, he said.

tech campus

The governor also informed attendees of plans to turn Yaba into a tech campus.

We are currently building a knowledge-based innovation hub in Yaba called the KITE project, he continued.

The entire project area will become a tech campus for young people. We recognized that science and technology is the future. Here you can see the synergy between our vision and his SAIL Innovation Lab vision. We are also developing new approaches to transform skill acquisition centers into technology hubs.

sail

Co-founder Abiru, who elaborated on the project, said about 500 participants physically benefited from several programs offered by the innovation platform, while more than 2,000 participated virtually.

The platform offers technology talent development programs, STEM for high school students, Lagos East teacher fellowships, startup accelerators, community events and ecosystem engagement.

