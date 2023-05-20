Zebrafish study elucidates mechanism of self-healing heart regeneration





Sign up for free to listen to this article

thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for free?

Complete the form below to unlock access to all audio articles.

Researchers at the Hubrecht Institute have identified a novel self-healing heart regeneration mechanism in zebrafish that may contribute to new treatments for cardiovascular diseases in humans. The research is published in the journal Science.

repair a broken heart

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year.

Many of these deaths are related to heart attacks, also known as myocardial infarctions. During a heart attack, blood clots can block blood vessels that supply the heart with oxygen and nutrients, preventing blood from reaching the heart tissue. Blocked cardiomyocytes begin to die and have limited self-healing capacity, which can eventually lead to heart failure.

Although treatments exist to manage the symptoms of heart failure, none can replace lost tissue with functional, mature cardiomyocytes.

However, some animals have an amazing ability to recover from heart damage. Zebrafish, a type of freshwater fish native to South Asia, is also one of such animals. Surviving muscle cells can divide and replace damaged, dying cells, allowing full recovery of heart function within 90 days of a heart injury.

Previous studies have identified several factors that can stimulate cardiomyocyte division, but the fate of these newly formed cells was poorly understood. Therefore, the researchers in this study aimed to investigate how zebrafish successfully regenerate.

How do these cells stop dividing and mature enough to [they can] It contributes to normal heart function, said Dr. Phong Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow and lead author of the study. We were puzzled by the fact that in the zebrafish heart, the newly formed tissue spontaneously matures and integrates into the pre-existing cardiac tissue without problems.

Promotes cardiac cell maturation

First, the researchers developed a technique that allows them to study in detail how newly formed zebrafish heart cells mature. The researchers were able to grow and culture injured zebrafish heart slices in the lab and examined them using live-cell imaging. They focused on the movement of calcium ions into and out of cardiomyocytes. This is important for heart rate control and can also be used to predict cell maturity.

Live-cell imaging revealed that calcium movements also changed over time after cardiomyocyte division. Calcium movement in newly divided cells was initially very similar to that of fetal heart muscle cells, but over time the heart muscle cells developed a mature type of calcium movement, Nguyen said. . We show that the cardiac dyad, a structure that assists in the movement of calcium within cardiomyocytes, and particularly one of its components, LRRC10, is important in determining whether cardiomyocytes divide or proceed to maturation. discovered. Cardiomyocytes lacking LRRC10 continued to divide and remained immature.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter to receive the latest science news straight to your inbox every day.

subscribe for free

Since LRRC10 has been established as a key factor involved in cell division and maturation in zebrafish cardiomyocytes, Nguyen and colleagues wanted to see if the same was true for mammalian cells.

Engineering human cardiomyocytes cultured in mouse models and in the laboratory to produce LRRC10 produced changes similar to those observed in the zebrafish heart, altering calcium transport, decreasing cell division, and cell maturation. increased.

The translatability of the lessons learned from zebrafish opened up new possibilities for the use of LRRC10 in connection with new therapies for patients, Nguyen added.

The Promise of Cardiovascular Disease Treatment

Overall, this study suggests that LRRC10 may promote cardiomyocyte maturation through altered calcium handling. This could help develop therapies aimed at transplanting laboratory-grown cells into injured hearts. While these treatments hold great promise, immature lab-grown cells can fail to communicate properly with the rest of the heart, causing arrhythmias.

Further research is needed to define exactly how much these laboratory-cultured cardiomyocytes mature when treated with LRRC10, but increased maturation may improve post-transplantation integration. said senior author of the study, Professor Jerone Backers. Moreover, current models of heart disease are often based on immature cardiomyocytes cultured in the laboratory.Ninety percent of promising drug candidates found in the lab never reach the clinic, and the immaturity of these cells may be a factor [to] This low success rate. Our results indicate that LRRC10 may also improve the relevance of these models.

References: Nguyen PD, Gooijers I, Campostrini G, et al. The interaction between calcium and sarcomere guides the maturation of regenerating cardiomyocytes. Chemistry. 2023;380(6646):758-764. Doi: 10.1126/science.abo6718

This article is a re-edited version of a press release issued by the Hubrecht Institute. The material has been edited for length and content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologynetworks.com/cell-science/news/zebrafish-study-sheds-light-on-self-healing-heart-regeneration-mechanism-373583 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos