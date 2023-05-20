Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is now on sale for $144





If you’re just getting started with smart home products, or have already invested in the Google Nest ecosystem, you might be interested in taking a peek at some of the company’s solid sales on some of its products. Save on items like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat with Wellbots discount codes. Enter code 55ENGDT at checkout to get an extra $55 off your device. That means Wellbot’s sale and discounts overlap, so you can buy Learning’s thermostat for $144. So you save $105 overall.

Google

This device helps you manage the temperature in your home, and in winter you can start heating your room when you get home from the office. Using the Nest Learning Thermostat can potentially reduce your home’s energy usage and lower your electric bill. Over the course of a week or so, it learns your temperature preferences and automatically adjusts your settings. The Nest app always has the option to manually adjust the temperature.

We have Wellbots discount codes for other Google Nest products, including Google Nest Camera with Floodlight. If you enter the code 65ENGDT you will see the price drop by $65 to $155. Like some other Nest cameras, this one is designed to alert you only to important events. This camera uses onboard machine learning to recognize people, animals, vehicles and packages. The floodlight activates when the camera detects important activity, and you can control the brightness through the Google Home app. The camera captures footage at up to 1080p, and Nest Aware Plus subscribers can record 24/7 for up to 10 days.

Elsewhere, you can get the Google Nest indoor/outdoor wireless camera for $95. Enter code 45ENGDT at checkout to save $45. You can also get $75 off a wireless camera 2 pack when you use code 75ENGDT.

