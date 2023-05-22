Meta fined $1.3 billion for violating EU data privacy rules





Meta was fined a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) on Monday in a severe judgment against a social media company for violating European Union data protection rules, collecting data from European Facebook users. Ordered to stop transferring data to the United States.

The penalty announced by the Irish Data Protection Commission could be one of the most severe in the five years since the European Union enacted a landmark data privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation. Regulators alleged the company had failed to comply with a 2020 EU Supreme Court ruling that data being transported across the Atlantic was not sufficiently protected from US spy agencies.

The ruling announced Monday applies only to Facebook, not Instagram or WhatsApp, which are also owned by Meta. Meta said it planned to appeal the decision and said there would be no immediate disruption to Facebook’s services in the European Union.

There are still some steps left before the company has to cut off data collected for European Facebook users’ photos, friendships, direct messages and targeted advertising. The ruling has a grace period of at least five months for Meta to comply. And the company’s appeal will start a potentially lengthy legal process.

A new data-sharing agreement currently being negotiated by European Union and U.S. officials would also provide Meta and a number of other companies with legal protections to continue moving information between the U.S. and Europe. If it does, Meta could avoid the harshest penalties of the ruling. A provisional contract was announced last year.

The EU’s decision shows how government policies are upending the way data travels across borders. As a result of data protection regulations, national security laws, and other regulations, companies are increasingly under pressure to keep data within the country of origin, rather than freely moving it around the world in data centers.

The lawsuit against Meta stems from US policies that give intelligence agencies the ability to intercept communications from abroad, including digital ones. In 2020, Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems filed a lawsuit to void a US-EU deal known as the Privacy Shield that allowed companies like Facebook to move data between the two regions. won the case. The European Court of Justice has said that the risk of U.S. snooping violates fundamental rights of European users.

Schrems said in a statement Monday that Meta would have to fundamentally rebuild its systems unless US surveillance laws were amended. The solution, he said, would be a federated social network where most personal data would remain in the EU, except for necessary transfers, such as when a European direct message someone in the United States.

Meta said Monday that it has been unfairly highlighted over data-sharing practices used by thousands of companies.

Without the ability to transfer data across borders, the Internet risks becoming national and regional silos, limiting the global economy and leaving citizens of different countries access to many of the shared services we rely on. Nick Clegg, Metas President of International Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newsted, said in a statement.

The ruling is a record fine under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and could hurt Facebook’s business in Europe, especially if it impacts the company’s ability to target advertising. Last month, Metas chief financial officer Susan Lee told investors that about 10% of Metas’ global ad revenue comes from ads served to Facebook users in EU countries. . In 2022, Meta’s revenue will reach nearly $117 billion.

Meta and other companies are looking to a new data deal between the US and the European Union to replace the deal that was annulled by the European Court of Justice in 2020. Last year, President Biden and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen announced: The outline of the deal was unveiled in Brussels, but the details are still being negotiated.

Without an agreement, the ruling against Meta demonstrates the legal risks companies face as they continue to move data between the European Union and the United States.

Jonny Ryan, a senior fellow at the Irish Civil Liberties Council, said Meta faces the possibility of having to delete vast amounts of data about Facebook users in the European Union. Given the interconnected nature of Internet companies, this poses technical challenges.

Ryan, who has pushed for stronger data protection policies, said it was hard to imagine how the order could be complied with.

The ruling against Meta came at roughly the same time as the GDPR’s five-year anniversary. Originally billed as a model data privacy law, many civil society groups and privacy activists said the promise was not delivered due to poor enforcement.

Much of the criticism centers on a provision requiring regulators in countries where companies are headquartered in the European Union to enforce sweeping privacy laws. Ireland, home to regional headquarters for Meta, TikTok, Twitter, Apple and Microsoft, faces the most intense scrutiny.

Irish authorities announced on Monday that the decision had been overruled by a council made up of representatives of EU countries. The board called for paying a fine of $1.2 billion and forcing Meta to deal with historical data collected about its users, including deletion.

Andrea Jelinek, president of the European Data Protection Board, the EU body that set the fine, said the unprecedented fine was a strong signal to organizations that a serious breach would have far-reaching consequences.

Meta, a frequent target of regulators under GDPR, was fined 390 million in January for forcing users to accept personalized ads as a condition of using Facebook. In November, it was fined another 265 million for a data breach.

