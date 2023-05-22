Google today made its final switch to mobile-first indexing in six years.





Over six and a half years ago, Google began moving sites to mobile-first indexing. Today, Google confirmed that these efforts have been completed and the final batch of sites eligible for mobile-first indexing has been migrated.

confirmation. After I reported that a ton of sites had moved to mobile first indexing over the past few hours, Google’s John Mueller confirmed that today is the last batch of Mastodons. John said this was “the last batch!”

Not all sites have moved. “There will be a handful of sites that don’t really work on mobile,” John added. Those remaining sites “will only be crawled by the desktop Googlebot from now on,” he said.

notification. Today, many of his SEOs have noticed that sites that were using desktop-first indexing have been notified that they are moving to mobile-first indexing. Here is a screenshot posted on Twitter by Richard Hahn.

history. Mind you, Google started indexing him first on mobile more than six and a half years ago, and finally removed it after publishing it multiple times. Google first introduced mobile-first indexing in his November 2016, and by December 2018 half of all sites in Google search results were mobile-first indexed. Mobile-first indexing simply means that Google crawls your site from your mobile browser and uses the mobile version for indexing and ranking.

In early March 2020, before lockdowns began in most parts of the world, Google announced September 2020 as the deadline for all sites to switch to mobile-first indexing. At the time, Google said: Starting September 2020, we will be switching to mobile-first indexing for all of our websites. Then in July 2020, Google changed that deadline again he said March 2021.

why do we care Therefore, if your site has not yet migrated to mobile-first indexing, it may not migrate to mobile-first indexing. Oh, and by default all new sites should be indexed with mobile-first indexing. The problem, says John, is that sites that weren’t migrated “won’t work with mobile user agents at all.”

This took longer than anyone expected, but it looks like the process is officially complete.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-has-done-its-last-mobile-first-indexing-switch-today-a-six-year-process-427367 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos