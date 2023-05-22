Trimodal therapy in MIBC produces results similar to radical cystectomy





The researchers showed that there was no difference in 5-year metastasis-free survival between treatment groups based on inverse probability treatment weighting and propensity score matching.

In patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), trimodal treatment yields comparable oncologic outcomes to radical cystectomy, and is beneficial for all as well as patients with significant comorbidities for whom surgery is not an option. Studies support the former as a treatment option for suitable candidates. From a retrospective analysis published in The Lancet Oncology.

The 5-year metastasis-free survival (MFS) based on inverse probability was 74% (95% CI, 70%–78%) with radical cystectomy compared with 75% (95% CI, 70%–80%). Treatment Weighing (IPTW); using propensity score matching (PSM), the 5-year MFS rates for each treatment arm were 74% (95% CI, 70%–77%), 74% (95% CI, 68%–77%), 79%).

The researchers showed that there was no difference in 5-year MFS between treatment groups based on IPTW (partial distribution hazard ratio). [SHR]0.89; 95% CI, 0.67–1.20; P = .40) and PSM (SHR, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.71–1.24; P = .64).

Five-year distant failure-free survival was 78% (95% CI, 74%–82%) for radical cystectomy and trimodal therapy, respectively, and 77% (95% CI, 72% for IPTW). ~82%) (SHR, 0.94; 95% CI, 0.68-1.28; P = 0.58). Five-year distant failure-free survival for each group was 82% (95% CI, 78%–84%) and 78% (95% CI, 71%–82%) by PSM (SHR, 0.95; 95 %) CI, 0.70–1.28; P = 0.74).

Five-year local failure-free survival with IPTW-based radical cystectomy and trimodal therapy were 95% (95% CI, 93%–97%) and 91% (95% CI, 89%–93%), respectively. was. (SHR, 1.56; 95% CI, 0.89-2.74; P = 0.15). The regional failure-free survival rates by PSM for each group were 76% (95% CI, 72%–80%) and 76% (95% CI, 71%–81%, SHR, 0.88, 95%). CI, 0.67–1.16; P = 0.37).

In a retrospective analysis, investigators collected data from January 1, 2005 to December 31, 2017 in patients with cT2-T4, N0M0 MIBC who were eligible to undergo both radical cystectomy and tritherapy. evaluated. Patients made the decision to choose radical cystectomy or trimodal therapy after an interdisciplinary discussion of each treatment option.

The pre-defined primary endpoint was MFS. Secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), cancer-specific survival, distant metastasis-free survival, local failure-free survival, and disease-free survival. The researchers determined differences in survival outcomes based on his PSM using logistic regression and permutation and 3:1 matching with IPTW.

Patients with solitary MIBC tumors less than 7 cm in greatest dimension were included in the analysis. Additional inclusion criteria included no or only unilateral hydronephrosis, adequate bladder function, and no extensive or multifocal carcinoma in situ.

The researchers matched 1119 patients 3:1, of whom 837 underwent radical cystectomy and 282 underwent trimodal therapy. Median patient age was 71.4 years (interquartile range) [IQR], 66.0–77.1 in the cystectomy group) and 71.6 years in the trimodal group (IQR, 64.0–78.9). In the cystectomy and trimodal treatment groups, respectively, most patients were male (75% vs 76%), had stage cT2 disease (90% vs 90%), and had no hydronephrosis. (88% vs. 90%) did not receive neoadjuvant or adjuvant therapy. Chemotherapy (59% vs 56%).

The 5-year cancer-specific survival rates for radical cystectomy and trimodal therapy groups using IPTW were 81% (95% CI, 77%-85%) and 84% (95% CI, 79%-85%), respectively. 89%). (SHR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.50-1.04; P = 0.071). Cancer-specific survival rates for each group were 83% (95% CI, 80% to 86%) and 85% (95% CI, 80% to 89%) using PSM (SHR, 0.73, 95% CI, 0.52–1.02; P = 0.057).

The 5-year OS rate was 66% (95% CI, 61%–71%) with radical cystectomy compared with 73% (95% CI, 68%–78%) with IPTW-based trimodal therapy. %) (SHR, 0.70; 95%) CI, 0.53–0.92; P = 0.010). The 5-year OS rate for each group was 72% (95% CI, 69%-75%) vs. 77% (95% CI, 72%-81%) with PSM (SHR, 0.75; 95% CI, 0.58) -0.97; P = .0078).

Overall, 13% of patients receiving trimodal therapy underwent salvage cystectomy. Of the 440 patients who underwent radical cystectomy, the final pathologic stage was pT2 in 28% of patients, pT3-4 in 44%, and 26% of patients had node-positive disease. rice field. In addition, the median number of lymph nodes resected was 39 (IQR, 21-57), the soft tissue margin positive rate was 1%, the 90-day perioperative mortality was 2.5%, and 3% of patients had local recurrence. bottom.

reference

Zlotta AR, Ballas LK, Niemierko A, et al. Radical cystectomy versus trimodal therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer: a multicenter propensity score-matched weighted analysis. Lancet Oncol. Published online May 12, 2023. doi:10.1016/S1470-2045(23)00170-5

