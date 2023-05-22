TCS Offers Generative AI Services to Clients Using Google Technologies





Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology (IT) services company by market capitalization, announced Monday the launch of TCS Generative AI, a suite of applications offered to its clients. The company has partnered with Google to roll out generative artificial intelligence (AI) services for its clients, with the latter’s generative tools such as Vertex and Model Garden alongside its own tools to deliver the services. I plan to use AI tools.

TCS said it will jointly build generative AI applications for clients using client-specific contextual knowledge. These collaborative efforts will be offered in five locations at the TCS Global Innovation Hub in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

The company also said in a statement that it will upskill its workforce to meet the demand for generative AI use cases. TCS added that the company currently has 50,000 of his employees skilled in AI use cases, and to build for customers, he has 40,000 of his Google Cloud Generated AI certifications for his employees. said it would provide. Upskilling certifications will be available to employees within the next year.

Krishnan Ramanujam, president of TCS Enterprise Growth Group, said in a statement that the company is investing in assets, frameworks and people to harness the power of generative AI to enable its customers to grow and transform. said.

Certainly, this isn’t the first time TCS has talked about developing generative AI capabilities as part of a business product. On April 24, TCS Chief Technology Officer K. Ananth Krishnan said in an exclusive interview with Mint that the company has increased its R&D efforts on new technologies despite expectations of a slowdown in technology spending in the market. (R&D) said it had no intention of cutting spending. Projects include generative AI and quantum computing.

At the FY23 earnings call on April 12, Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that machine learning is a key area for most companies, and nearly all of them are asking how they will integrate ChatGPT into their products. He said he was wondering. It will be interesting to see how ML and Deep His Learning can be applied to the available data and whether we can raise the bar on our own delivery capabilities and improve overall quality for our clients. is to ”

Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, India’s second largest IT services company, also said the company already has active projects with clients working on generative AI platforms. ”

Companies such as HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra have also made strides in this nascent space, making their mark with the launch of the Microsoft-backed OpenAIs ChatGPT chatbot last November.

However, industry analysts argue that initial investments in generative AI remain exploratory in nature and may not translate into significant business returns in the near future. Kumar Rakesh, IT and automotive analyst at brokerage BNP Paribas, told The Mint on April 18 that the addition of new technologies to generative AI capabilities for IT service providers would be “progressive” in nature. , and was primarily concerned with the immediate proof of concept.

