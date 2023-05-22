Troy Records Launches $500 Million Grant Application for Upstate Communities as Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs – Troy Records





Washington U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently announced that the first phase of his CHIPS and Science Act-created Regional Technology Innovation Hub (Tech Hub) program was launched, bringing upstate communities to 500 million. announced that the opportunity to win a dollar subsidy has opened.

The $500 million will support the bill’s focus on turning research and development (R&D) into new businesses, bringing manufacturing back to America, and stimulating mid-sized cities and large regions to invest in new technologies. Part of a $10 billion authorization. Helping build the workforce of the future. Schumer said upstate communities like Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse will now compete for planning grants and how communities can use the larger Tech Hub grants to drive economic development and create good things. It will have the opportunity to be designated as a fully developed tech hub, he said. Create jobs and expand American innovation and manufacturing.

I created the CHIPS & Science Bill Tech Hubs competition with Upstate New York in mind. From a world-class workforce, to a surge in new investment in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, to a concentration of renowned institutions of higher education and research, Upstate New York has brought manufacturing back to America and is a definitive industry leader. It has all the right ingredients to keep you going. Schumer said in a news release from the office: The first step in leveraging the announced $500 million federal investment is the formal launch of a massive federal fund that can radically transform upstate New York.

The Tech Hubs program will build America’s future in the places that helped build our nation, breathe new life into America’s legacy as a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse, and sustain communities for generations to come. It aims to create thousands of high-paying jobs. . We strongly believe that upstate New York has everything it takes to make that dream a reality and keep America competitive while leading us to the next frontier of technology,” Schumer said. added.

Schumer explained that the Tech Hubs program will roll out in two phases. The first phase of the award, which Northern communities can now apply for, will provide strategic development grant awards to designate and accelerate the development of promising tech hubs across the country. Applicants may choose to apply for the Designation and/or Strategy Development Awards. Phase 2 will provide significant strategic adoption awards to help Tech Hub reach its full potential, but only regions designated in Phase 1 are eligible to apply for these adoption awards. .

Phase 1: Designation of Tech Hubs and Strategic Development Grants EDA plans to designate at least 20 tech hubs across the country and has committed approximately $15 million in strategic development grants to accelerate the development of future tech hubs. It will be awarded separately. The Tech Hubs designation will be widely recognized as an indicator of areas with potential for rapid economic growth. Designated Tech Hubs are invited to apply for the Phase 2 Implementation Award. The application deadline is August 15, 2023.

Phase 2: Implementation Grants EDA will use the remaining available funds to provide at least five implementation grants to designated tech hubs. Depending on future funding levels, EDA aims to invest in more hubs to expand its technology and location program portfolio, and will continue to invest in successful hubs for further impact opportunities. Additional investment may be made. EDA plans to issue a Phase 2 Funding Opportunity Notice in Fall 2023.

According to the EDA, Phase 1 applicants will be judged primarily on their alignment with the region’s existing assets, potential and overall strategy with the opportunity to become a world leader in the technology sector. Phase 1 applications will begin with a three-month application period.

Designated announcements and Phase 2 application windows will begin in Fall 2023. To qualify for the Tech Hubs program, each applicant will need a partnership that includes one or more of her companies, state development agencies, worker training programs, universities, and other institutions. state and local government leaders;

According to the Department of Commerce, if successful, the proposal will demonstrate and focus the region’s key technological strengths and capabilities in tech hub investment potential, and focus on leading the region’s leading innovative industries to become global leaders in their key technology areas. It is said that he will be able to become a leader. Ten years. Regions will not be tied to specific borders and will focus on identifying areas within a country with globally competitive assets, resources, capabilities and potential in key technologies and industries. Applicants select focus technology industries that fall under the list of 10 key focus areas identified in CHIPS and the Scientific Law Guide.

Mr. Schumer originally proposed a Regional Technology Hub Program within the “Endless Frontiers Act” to support regional economic development in innovation, with the technology hubs to include workforce development activities, business and entrepreneurial development activities, and technology maturity activities. , claimed to carry out infrastructure activities related to technology development. Schumer brought the idea to life in last year’s CHIPS and science bills, which included a $10 billion grant to tech hubs. In last year’s year-end spending bill, Schumer secured this initial injection of $500 million to begin implementing the Regional Technology and Innovation Hub program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.troyrecord.com/2023/05/22/500m-in-grant-applications-open-for-upstate-communities-for-regional-tech-innovation-hub/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos