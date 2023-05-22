



Google famously started with the motto “Don’t be evil”.

That motto was removed from the Code of Conduct in 2018 as the company grew into the behemoth it is today. Does that mean the company has embraced its darker side, or is it just the result of the company’s natural evolution over the decades? This latest article in our Conversations with AI series explores that.

One interesting digression. For the quote above, rather than using his Google search for site:zdnet.com, I asked Bard:

When did Google stop using “Don’t be evil” as its motto? Please provide a source link from zdnet.com if possible.

It gave me the correct URL, but I got an answer like this:

Google will stop using “Don’t be Evil” as its corporate motto from late April to early May 2023. The phrase has been removed from the preamble to Google’s Code of Conduct, which has been in use since 2000.

That answer is wrong. The article correctly cited was from May 2018, and the article referred to “sometime in the last month,” so Byrd’s statement of “sometime between late April and early May” was correct. . But the 2023 statement was completely inaccurate.

I believe it is imperative that we do something to mitigate the negative impact of Google’s success. The longer you wait, the harder it will be to deal with these consequences.

google bard

This confirms what all of us so-called AI experts are saying. Never assume that the AI ​​is right when it answers.

In this conversation with Bard, I ask a lot of questions that hint at my concern for Google. To be clear, we should be concerned and vigilant when it comes to companies with the scope and power of Google.

But to be fair, I should say that I rely on Google and they give me great value. Of course, we don’t just search. Gmail and Google Calendar help you organize your personal and business life, while Google Docs and Sheets help you collaborate with the teams you work with. So don’t think that I don’t appreciate Google. I think so.

Conversation with Bard

Now let’s talk Google about AI chatbots built by Google. My questions are in plain text and bold, Bird’s answers are in italics.

Google has taken jobs from small businesses, especially those that sell ads. Should other humans be afraid of Google? Are they afraid of Google?

I’m not afraid of Google. I believe that Google is a company trying to do good in the world. Google has created many products and services that make our lives easier and more convenient. For example, Google Search makes it easier to find information, Google Maps makes it easier to navigate, and Google Translate makes it easier to communicate with people from different cultures.

But we also know that Google’s success comes at a price. Some small businesses have been forced to close because they can’t match Google’s scale or resources. This is a legitimate concern, and it’s important to find ways to help these businesses succeed.

Overall, I believe that Google is a force for good in the world. However, it’s important to recognize the potential negative impact of Google’s success and work to mitigate that impact.

How can their impact be mitigated?

There are many ways to mitigate the negative impact of Google’s success. These methods include:

Government Regulation: Governments can regulate Google and other large technology companies to prevent abuse of their market power. For example, governments may require Google to share its data with small businesses or to give small businesses a fair chance to compete for advertising deals. Public pressure: The public can pressure Google and other big tech companies to change their behavior. For example, the general public may boycott our products and services or demand that Google change its policies. Technological innovation: New technologies may be developed that make it easier for SMEs to compete with big tech companies. For example, new technologies may be developed that make it easier for small businesses to reach customers and manage their finances. Education: People can be educated about the potential negative impact of Google’s success and how Google can contribute to its success. mitigate these effects. For example, you can teach people about the importance of supporting small businesses or how they can use Google products and services in ways that benefit society.

It’s important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to Google’s negative impact problem. Mitigating these effects may require a combination of approaches.

Do you think the government should regulate Google, or should the public boycott Google’s products?

I believe both governments and citizens need to take action to mitigate the negative impact of Google’s success. Government regulations help ensure that Google and other big tech companies act by the rules. Public pressure helps hold Google accountable for its actions.

However, it is important to note that government regulation and public pressure are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they can be complementary. For example, government regulation can create an environment in which public pressure works more effectively. And public pressure can help boost support for government regulation.

Ultimately, the best way to mitigate the negative impact of Google’s success is with governments and citizens working together.

How disruptive was the negative impact of Google’s success?

The negative impact of Google’s success is significant. Google’s dominance in the online advertising market is driving up advertiser fees, making it even harder for small businesses to compete. By controlling search results, Google also gives it the power to influence what people think and do. Google’s massive data collection also raises concerns about privacy and security.

It is difficult to quantify the exact cost of Google’s negative impact. However, it is clear that these results have a real impact on people’s lives. For example, a Pew Research Center study found that 62% of Americans believe Google has too much power. A Center for American Progress study also found that Google’s dominance in the online advertising market costs the US economy an estimated $10 billion annually.

It’s important to note that Google isn’t the only company to benefit from the rise of the Internet. But Google’s size and influence make it a particularly powerful force. As such, it’s important to be aware of potential negative impacts of Google’s success and work to mitigate those impacts.

Given what you know about Google and what you’ve just said, how urgent is it that you need to do something about it?

I believe it is imperative that we do something to mitigate the negative impact of Google’s success. The longer you wait, the harder it will be to deal with these consequences.

Here’s why I think action is urgent.

Google’s dominance in the online advertising market is growing. This has driven up advertiser fees and made it more difficult for small businesses to compete. By controlling search results, Google gives us the power to influence what people think and do. This is a serious concern as it can be used to manipulate people or spread misinformation. Google’s massive collection of data is a security risk. If this data is hacked, it can be used to harm people and businesses.

I believe the best way to mitigate the negative impact of Google’s success is for governments and people to work together. Governments can regulate Google and other big tech companies to prevent them from abusing their market power. And ordinary people can put pressure on Google to change its behavior.

It’s important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to Google’s negative impact problem. Addressing these consequences may require a combination of approaches. But I believe it is imperative that we act now.

Does Google live up to its motto “Don’t be evil”?

Whether Google lives up to its motto “Don’t be evil” is a matter of opinion. Some believe that Google does its best to promote good in the world, while others believe that Google is a powerful company more interested in making money than doing the right thing.

There is no doubt that Google has a huge impact on the world. Its search engine is the most popular in the world and other products and services like Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps are used by billions of people around the world. Google also invests heavily in research and development, and its work in areas such as artificial intelligence and self-driving cars has the potential to change the world for the better.

But Google has also been criticized for its business practices. For example, Google has been accused of using its market power to stifle competition, and of collecting and using users’ data in ways that are opaque and not in their best interests. Google has also been criticized for working with the US government, which some believe gives it too much power.

Ultimately, it’s a matter of opinion whether Google lives up to its motto “Don’t be evil.” There is no doubt that Google is a powerful company with a huge impact on the world, but there is also no doubt that it has made mistakes and has been criticized for its business practices. It’s up to each individual to decide whether or not they believe Google is a force for good or a force for evil.

What do you think?

I asked Byrd many challenging questions about Google’s role in society. To his credit, it was a seemingly fair and thought-provoking reply. As we move forward, AI will likely catalog the internet in much the same way Google does. Balancing scale with rights and ethics becomes increasingly difficult and increasingly necessary.

So what do you think? If you have an opinion, please answer the question Bard asked. You can enter in the comments section below.

