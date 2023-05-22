Resource Roundup: Howard County Launches $20,000 Agricultural Technology Grant





Howard County is currently accepting applications for founder grants of up to $20,000 for those involved in the agricultural technology industry.

The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has begun applying for the Howard County Agriculture Innovation and Expansion Grant, which is intended to assist farmers looking to expand their technology or experiment with new processes. bottom. The subsidy will also be available to technology companies looking to test agricultural products.

Five grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 are available, but HCEDA agricultural business development director Cathy Johnson said more could become available. Applicants may use the funds for research, new development, construction, or large purchases, but must also commit to using a portion of their own funds. In previous cycles, she said, farmers have considered applying for funding for drone technology.

Johnson hopes the fund will foster agricultural innovation throughout Howard County and Maryland, while maintaining agricultural sustainability for local growers.

“This will allow our farming community to continue to grow, bring the next generation of farmers into the farm, and not only allow us to eat locally forever, but also keep up with the times.” “I hope we can,” Johnson said. “Technology is changing in agriculture, giving the next generation the opportunity to make changes to the farm.”

Apply here by June 15

Northern Virginia is also opening up some municipal funds for early-stage founders.

The Fairfax Founders Fund targets early stage start-ups based in Fairfax Country. The fund will offer up to $50,000 to founders of high growth trajectory startups looking to develop their business and pave the way for subsequent investment. With this fund, Fairfax County hopes to expand technology clusters and innovation-based jobs.

Funding for this program targets women, people of color, veterans, founders with disabilities, and other underrepresented individuals. A second group of the fund will open in the fall.

Apply here by May 22nd

This week, the Northern Virginia Technical Council will launch the Aim High program in partnership with Northern Virginia Community College and Fairfax County Public Schools.

Aim High prepares local students for tech jobs by matching them with companies. The program will launch at McLean on May 25, with support from the JPMorgan Chase Foundation.

Through this program, 500 public school students will be paired with Aim High companies to participate in panel discussions, hearth chats, educational sessions, workshops, internships, mentorships and more. The student will be matched for her next academic year of 2023-2024, with 17 local businesses so far committed.

