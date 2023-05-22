6 Easy Ways to Access Your Google Account Settings on Android





The Google Account page contains all the settings you need to manage your Google Account. You can use your Google Account page to update your personal information, change your general web settings, download and delete data held by Google, manage your Google app usage history, and more. That’s why it’s important to regularly check your Google Account settings to ensure your data is safe.

You can manage your Google Account settings on the web and on your Android device. If you’re using an Android phone to manage your Google Account, there are several ways to access your settings page. Most of the time you can access your settings from the same place, but if you use your favorite Samsung phone with a custom launcher or One UI, things might be a little different. Let’s see all the methods available.

Android Police Video of the Day Scroll to continue content Use the Google app to access your account

The Google app is installed by default on many modern Android devices, so it’s usually considered one of the most ubiquitous ways to access your account settings. No need to delve into system menus. All you need is:

Open your Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap the Manage Google Account button.

This probably comes as no surprise, but many of Google’s other apps include a way to access your account settings. Quickly and easily check your account-related items without leaving a specific app. All you need is:

Open one of Google’s other apps, such as Gmail or Play Store. Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Click the Manage Google Account button. Access your account from Pixel Launcher

If you have a new Google Pixel 7 Pro or an older Pixel with the default launcher, you can access your account from your home screen. You can check by running this:

Swipe left on your home screen to see your news feed from the Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap the dropdown arrow next to your name. Tap the Manage Google Account button to open your Google Account settings.

If this doesn’t work, double-check your Pixel Launcher settings by doing the following:

Press and hold a blank space on your home screen.[ホーム設定]Choose. Tap and swipe the button on the right to access the Google app and activate the feature.Find your Google account details in your system settings

With this method, go to the system menu and find Google Account Settings. Locations may vary slightly depending on device and Android version. But as a general guide, check the following:

Open the Settings app.[パスワードとアカウント]Go to. If necessary, scroll down and tap your Google Account email address.[Google アカウント]to go to the main settings page.

using Google Assistant[パスワードとアカウント]You can also say or type “account settings” when navigating to the page.

If you have a recent Pixel or Samsung smartphone, you can choose the second, slightly shorter route.[設定]>[Google]Go to[Google アカウントの管理]Tap the button.

Access settings using your voice and Google Assistant

Google Assistant has a lot of useful commands that you might forget, like the ability to access your Google Account settings. To find the setting quickly, do the following:

Activate Google Assistant using your preferred method. Say or type “Assistant Settings”. Tap the Manage Google Account button.

Alternatively, tap the profile icon in the top right corner of the Google Assistant popup to go directly to your Google Account settings.

Access Chrome settings

If you prefer to access your account settings from the web, you can do so by following these simple steps.

Open the Google Account Settings web app in your browser of choice. Sign in to your account if necessary. After signing in, you will see the main page of your account settings. There are a few things you might want to change during setup.

Google makes it easy to find your account settings in almost any way. You can access it through the Settings app, any of the Google apps, or Google Assistant voice commands. In the Google account settings, we recommend setting up two-factor authentication for him on his Google account to protect his data.

