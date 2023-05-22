Rice University Announces Newest Members of Innovation Fellows | US News | News and Media Relations





HOUSTON (May 22, 2023) Rice University’s Innovation Fellows program has announced its newest group of talented researchers.

Through funding, mentorship, and other resources, the Innovation Fellows Program supports the transfer of research from the lab to real start-ups. It is designed to help Rice faculty, doctoral and postdoc students transform their innovative ideas into successful ventures with tangible impact on the world. The program is run by the Liu Idea Lab for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Lilie) and the newly formed Office of Innovation in collaboration with Rice University’s research institutes.

The first cohort in 2022 brought in over $1M in venture capital funding, over $3M in additional non-dilutive funding, and over $500,000 in client revenue. The group includes Helix Earth Technologies, winner of the inaugural TEX-E Award, and 2023 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Water, Food, and Agriculture Award winner, with his 2023 Rice Business Plan taking second place. It includes notable ventures such as Sygne Solutions, which has become The competition was the highest performance ever by a Rice startup in over 20 years of the event.

The 2023 Innovation Fellows cohort includes 10 leading researchers and innovators from a wide range of disciplines in the Faculty of Engineering and Natural Sciences at Rice University. They were selected from a competitive pool of applicants for their outstanding research, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to driving positive change in industry and society.

The Rice Innovation Fellows Program is an important part of the company’s efforts to support innovation and entrepreneurship, said Rice President Reginald Deroche. These brilliant people represent some of the most innovative and promising research at Rice University, and we were thrilled to support them in their efforts to bring their ideas to the world. .

The 10 members of the 2023 cohort are:

Martha Fowler, PhD student in Omid Weisse’s bioengineering lab. Carson Cole, PhD student in Jeff Hartgelink’s chemistry lab. Fatima Ahsan, PhD student in Behnaam Aazhang’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Lab. Siraj Siddiq, PhD student in Aditya Mohite’s Materials Science and Nanoengineering Lab. Roman Zhuravel, Postdoctoral Fellow in Guido Pagano’s Physics and Astronomy Laboratory. Samira Aglara-Fotovat, PhD student in the biotechnology lab at Weisse. Clarke Wilkirson, PhD student in Peter Lillehoj’s mechanical engineering lab. Yuren Feng is a PhD student in Qilin Li’s Civil and Environmental Engineering Laboratory. Yang Xia is a PhD student in Haotian Wang’s Chemical and Molecular Engineering Lab. Tao Vi Nguyen, a PhD student in Shibani Lisa Biswal’s chemical engineering lab.

Innovation Fellows receive up to $20,000 in funding, as well as entrepreneurship training and mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and investors.

“We are very excited to welcome this outstanding group of researchers to our Innovation Fellows program,” said Yael Hochberg, director of the Rice Entrepreneurship Initiative and Dean of Lilly University. I do,” he said. We look forward to working with them as they bring groundbreaking research to market and have a real impact on the world.

Toward commercializing research at the forefront of what Rice University wants to do, the Innovation Fellows Program is dedicated to helping influential new ventures overcome the hard technology death valley and transition out of society. It is the first in a series of programs and resources developed by the Office of Innovation. By connecting campuses and communities, we can help create the next generation of innovative companies for Houston, Texas, and the world, said Paul Cercuri, vice president of innovation at Rice’s.

For more information on the Rice Innovation Fellows program, please contact Lilie Executive Director Kyle Judah at [email protected] or visit https://commercialization.rice.edu/.

