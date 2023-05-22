FTC Files Brief in Jones v. Google Upholding Appeals Court’s Ruling That COPPA Fails to Preempt Plaintiffs’ State Privacy Claims





The Federal Trade Commission has filed a brief arguing that the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) does not supersede state privacy laws consistent with COPPA. The dossier was filed in support of the Federal Court of Appeals decision in Jones v. Google, which alleged that a group of children alleged that Google had collected data and secretly tracked their online activities in violation of state law. rice field.

The FTC has previously accused Google and YouTube of doing the same in violation of COPPA. The two companies agreed to pay $170 million in 2019 as part of a settlement with the FTC and New York State.

The FTC enforces COPPA, enacted in 1998, which requires websites and other online services directed to children under the age of 13 to notify parents and guardians before collecting personal information from children. Verifiable consent is required. The COPPA Act contains preemptive provisions that limit the imposition of state liability for regulated activities, such as online data collection from children, which contradicts her COPPA treatment of these activities.

A federal district court initially found that COPPA had preempted state law claims, and plaintiffs appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. On appeal, Google said that all state law complaints involving children’s online privacy, including those brought by state enforcement officials such as the California Attorney General, were inconsistent with the COPPA framework and therefore the COPPA preemptive clause. claimed to be prohibited by

The Court of Appeals found that COPPA did not preempt plaintiffs’ state law claims either expressly or through application of the preemption doctrine. The Commission notes that in reviewing past preemption claims, the court stated that state laws that supplement federal law or require the same thing as federal law are not inconsistent with relevant federal law. bottom.

Google has asked the entire Ninth Circuit to review its ruling. The court then asked the FTC to consider whether the preemption clause applies. [in COPPA] This preempts a fully independent state law cause of action by private individuals regarding data collection activities that also violate COPPA but do not presuppose a claim under COPPA.

In its court brief, the committee said the panel properly rejected Google’s interpretation that preempted the broad scope of previous state law. The European Commission argued that nothing in COPPA’s text, purpose, or legislative history supports the sweeping preemptive power Google claims. The Commission agreed with the Court of Appeals panel that the COPPA preemptive clause applies only to state statutes that conflict with COPPA, and that plaintiffs’ arguments here are consistent with that statute.

The committee voted 3-0 to authorize officials to file court briefs.

