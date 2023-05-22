Experts Discuss Postbiotic Innovations in Probiotic Skinbac Technology





CDU: What are the potential impacts of heat-treated probiotic formulations on cosmetic manufacturers?

AA: Heat-treated probiotics is a contradiction. Probiotics have an internationally recognized definition that they are alive, administered in appropriate amounts to target species such as humans and dogs, and have demonstrated health benefits, which is Means a clinical trial against a placebo. Since they are alive, they will not be alive if heat treated.

Then it becomes postbiotics, or paraprobiotics, and there is an international definition by the same group that published an opinion on the definition of probiotics. Some researchers disagree about the true definition of postbiotics. There are definitions of prebiotics, synbiotics, prebiotics and probiotics combined, but postbiotics or paraprobiotics are non-viable cells or extracts of those cells. and have demonstrated health benefits.

In the absence of clinical trials to market to humans as topical or cosmetic personal care products, controlled clinical trials will be required to study human data to demonstrate health benefits.

Just because it’s dead and probiotic doesn’t mean it’s postbiotic. Always an important factor, which is very rare, is the existence of clinical trials against adequate controls.

In the context of cosmetics, having evidence of enhancing postbiotic ingredients, and ideally being able to measure the ingredients they contain, is of most value to companies wishing to add or add efficacy to their products. there is.

Since most cosmetics have an expiry date, we check to see if they are still there after one year. When you add something dead and you don’t know what it really is, how do you measure it? and is still intact.

Once you have a little donut, you can check it through a technique called flow cytometry, a measuring tool or device used during blood tests. Differentiate different types of white blood cells and separate or classify them.

You can use dye addition here [if they are] live and dead cells. Dead cells can be viewed as intact cells and can be measured over time within the product.

When you add, you’ll know exactly how much you’re adding, not just by what you started with, but also by how many cells you have. Flow cytometers count cells in the millions, so you get numbers.

CDU: How do you maintain the stability of cosmetic formulations incorporating these types of additives?

AA: In a seminar I gave at In-Cosmetics Global, we discussed how internationally any country or continent defines a maximum allowable maximum limit for microorganisms that can grow or be cultured in cosmetics. .

Virtually all cosmetics are supplemented with antibacterial, antibacterial, and/or antifungal agents. Insects can get in because you’re pressing your fingers or eyelashes, squeezing, or opening and closing.

To discourage people from adding preservatives. But if preservatives kill microbes, how do you get live microbes in cosmetics that need to be preserved?

Well, that’s another discussion. One of the advantages of using postbiotics is that you don’t have to deal with activity. If there’s an antimicrobial in there to preserve the whole product, or the whole formulation, it’s dead, so postbiotics can be used.

Antibiotics don’t kill it. Knowing the amount added and being able to measure it over time is important, and this is a developing form of technology.

CDU: What are the biggest challenges in incorporating this kind of postbiotic into cosmetic formulations?

The biggest postbiotic challenge is that if this ingredient works in vitro on human skin cultures, if you have a simple cream, adding it to your eye care or eye serum along with other active ingredients will work. I think you mean Ingredients, does it still work the same? No, everyone often talks about synergy, but no one has ever shown it in humans.

It is an aspiration because it is an expensive job. A commitment to ultimate, next-generation, or true efficacy is the ability to target finished products in appropriate target populations, such as those with red or acne-prone skin, or those with tanned or very pale skin. to be evaluated in comparison with a placebo.

Then you can see how the product performs with objective and subjective measurements to demonstrate that the product works and works for that population. But it’s a very rare investment.

With the advent of AI and machine learning, and so-called decentralized clinical trials, there are groups conducting studies on hundreds of people for up to several weeks without having to come to a clinic. , for less than $100,000.

There is no better marketing weapon or bat signal than conducting an independent clinical trial against a placebo against the final product.

CDU: Have any contraindications been identified for postbiotic formulations?

AA: They are still in their young stages. As with any topical product, some people may experience side effects.

I have yet to see a published report of a serious adverse event defined by the FDA as an overnight hospital stay. As with certain foods, some people experience stomach upset, hives, and even go into anaphylactic shock, which is not for them. but nothing happened.

One of the benefits of having dead organisms is that you don’t run the risk of developing an infection in the wrong individual.

CDU: Is it more cost-effective for manufacturers or brands to consider postbiotic formulations?

AA: I think it always comes down to benefits and costs. Having had a moderate career in the cosmetics industry, there are a number of very expensive ingredients with proven cost and effectiveness, so very small amounts are used.

As with any new element, it will be a business decision and will most likely include an in-house trial element. Try the prototype and see what happens.

Few products have the dramatic effect that people say, “Wow, my psoriasis is gone,” “My acne is gone,” and “My dandruff is gone.” Very rare.

There are various changes and improvements, and you will also find out if the cosmetics really work as well as they are portrayed. We would be in a completely different world. We will be anti-aging. If the methods described really work, you don’t need cosmetic surgery or plastic surgery.

The simplest way to answer this is, first, that new types of ingredients, such as postbiotics, have an element of novelty, and anything with a biotic suffix has a consumer awareness. is high. Especially good for professionals.

Second, if it’s not alive, it’s easy to compound – much easier. Third, if the postbiotic has supported demonstration in humans, has consumer-relevant results, and satisfies an unmet or unmet need, it is highly attractive.

And four, when you put it all together into a finished product, what is the total cost of the product that is likely to deliver results to a significant percentage of the people who use it?

CDU: What are you most excited about about Skinbac?

AA: I think the new, unpublished data on its effects on chronic inflammatory skin diseases like psoriasis is very compelling. As you know, there are many ingredients and products on the market that are used for chronic skin conditions such as rosacea and chronic inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, atopic dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis. These are not drug treatises, they make mild claims.

And some consumers see dramatic benefits. Therefore, the anti-inflammatory effects of Skinback and its ability to maintain intact cells and be quantitatively measurable in a collective or combined manner seems appealing to me.

