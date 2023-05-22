Virginia Tech is partnering with Micron Technology, the National Science Foundation, and 10 other universities to develop semiconductor talent in the United States and Japan. VTX





Virginia Tech is a founding member of a network of 11 universities spanning the United States and Japan, partnering with Micron Technology, Inc. and the National Science Foundation to develop a more diverse and stronger talent pipeline for the semiconductor workforce. increase.

Based in Boise, Idaho, Micron announced the partnership, known as “UPWARDS for the Future,” during the 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21. Together with Micron, the National Science Foundation, and university partners, he will invest $50 million to kick off this effort. UPWARDS for the Future aims to deepen the links between industry and higher education, promote industry-supported curricula, and jointly advance semiconductor memory research. The effort will focus on women’s participation in the engineering field and is expected to involve 5,000 of her students over five years.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said Virginia Tech is proud to partner with Micron and leading universities in the United States and Japan to support economic innovation by fostering growth and diversity in the semiconductor workforce. Stated. Our top-ranked electrical and computer engineering department educates the next generation of engineers in 10 specialized areas of study, including a major in chip-scale integration. UPWARDS for the Future aligns with Virginia Tech’s commitment to increasing diversity in STEM education by promoting the inclusion and success of women and individuals in underrepresented and underserved communities. . This creative partnership will keep Micron and Virginia Tech at the forefront of meeting each nation’s critical need for talented, innovative engineers with a global outlook.

Partner universities for the UPWARDS for the Future initiative in the United States include Virginia Tech, Boise State University, Purdue University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the University of Washington. Partner universities from Japan are Hiroshima University, Kyushu University, Nagoya University, Tohoku University, and Tokyo Institute of Technology.

According to Micron, the founding university will bridge the gender equality gap in STEM fields by promoting diversity, building inclusive career paths for students, and promoting equality in leadership roles by appointing female deans and presidents. It is said that the efforts made for it were evaluated and selected.

Julie Ross, dean of engineering at Virginia Tech Paul Thorgersen and Dorothea Thorgersen, said that, along with Micron, the National Science Foundation, and partner universities in the United States and Japan, we see a critical need for semiconductor expertise. said to be aware of We stand ready to move forward to strengthen this partnership with research, state-of-the-art facilities, innovative education, and faculty support in efforts to advance semiconductor development and manufacturing.

The UPWARDS for the Future initiative is in line with Virginia Tech’s massive push to fill the national shortage in the pipeline of skilled workers in semiconductor technology. In the United States alone, companies are expected to face a shortage of 300,000 engineers and nearly 90,000 skilled technicians by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company.

Virginia Tech’s pioneering Chip-Scale Integration Program is one of 14 majors in electrical and computer engineering to emerge from an ambitious National Science Foundation Division of Revolutionary Engineering grant. This program addresses students looking to leverage innovative advances in integrated digital and analog electronics to add functionality, improve performance, minimize power consumption, and extend their applications.

Virginia Tech’s recent partnerships to bolster its leadership efforts in the semiconductor space include establishing the Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology and GO Virginia to establish membership in the Northeast University Semiconductor Network. Includes $3.3 million in awards.

“Not only do we change the world and make the lives of others better, but we also give our students the same opportunities through experiential learning,” said Luke Lester, professor at Roanoke Electric Steel and director of the school. We are excited about this opportunity because we can offer Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech. These are part of the national priority of increasing global competitiveness in the semiconductor sector.

