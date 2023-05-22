Partnering with Health-ISAC to strengthen the European healthcare system





Last July, Google Cloud launched an ambassador partnership with the Center for Health-Information Sharing and Analysis (Health-ISAC) to work with industry leaders to better protect the healthcare ecosystem. Securing medical technology and data is a global challenge that security professionals need to ensure better channels for information and effective security practices.

To this end, we are pleased to announce that our relationship with Health-ISAC is expanding to include CISOs and Security Leaders in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Join us on May 23, 2023 for a tour of 17 cities in the region, starting in Zurich, Switzerland, as part of Health-ISAC’s European Medical Threat Landscape Tour. Each session brings together experts from across the region and cybersecurity experts from Health-ISAC, Google Cloud, law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Our goal is to focus and discuss several topics.

How the threat landscape differs in each country we visit.

How can we better share threat intelligence?

What are the new European laws and regulations that may affect healthcare and cybersecurity?

How ransomware continues to evolve and the threat it poses to healthcare. organization.

What we can do to improve cyber incident response.

The impact of digital sovereignty on European healthcare.

And what initiatives Health-ISAC and Google Cloud are launching to better protect Europe’s healthcare system.

The timing of the tour came at a more critical time than this. Ransomware and digital extortion threaten health care and its subsectors, with health systems in Ireland, the UK, Germany and Spain all suffering long-term ransomware outages recently. Threat actors continue to target sensitive data from biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Meanwhile, existing regulations such as the Digital Markets Act and GDPR, as well as new regulations such as the NIS2 Directive (Directive (EU) 2022/2555), which aims to protect EU citizens and businesses from the risks posed by the digital world, make CISOs and security leaders must overcome this hurdle to enable their businesses to remain compliant and compete in the global digital economy.

The European Healthcare Threat Landscape Tour is one of many initiatives we have taken to build a close-knit community of trust on threats and cybersecurity practices that keep health organizations safe, says Health-ISAC executives Director Dennis Anderson said.

We all depend on these organizations to take care of us and produce the cures to keep us healthy. Implementing these efforts in tandem with Google Cloud can achieve global scale, demonstrating both organizations’ commitment to building a sustainable and resilient healthcare ecosystem across society. can do.

Each stop on the tour offers an opportunity to delve deeper into these topics, develop an understanding of the challenges, create space for collaboration, and build close and trusting partnerships. The conference is open to member and non-member organizations active in the medical field. Interested participants should contact Health-ISAC through the contact form or register on the website for an event near you.

The Google Cybersecurity Action Team’s mission is to protect our customers, protect our cloud, and protect our planet (and beyond). By working with industry bodies like Health-ISAC, we are able to achieve this mission while respecting each other and the unique challenges facing the European healthcare system. “Myself and his EMEA-based Google Cloud and Mandiant security teams look forward to another great collaboration,” said Phil Venables, Chief Information Security Officer at Google Cloud.

At Google Cloud, we’re committed to helping build a safe and resilient healthcare ecosystem for everyone. As we embark on Health-ISAC work this summer, be sure to send us an update on what you’ve learned through this collaboration and how we can work together to secure smarter in 2023 and beyond.

